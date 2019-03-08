More than 40,000 visitors flock to the opening day of the Royal Norfolk Show

Concentration on both faces as a Hereford bull is on show in the ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

The sun is shining down on the Royal Norfolk Showground this morning as organisers look forward another bumper turn-out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The winners of the Heygate County Feeds Team of 5 Competition at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The winners of the Heygate County Feeds Team of 5 Competition at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Despite a cloudy start to the opening day of the Royal Norfolk Show, the weather didn't deter more than 40,000 people from flocking to the popular agricultural show.

From classic cars, sheep shearing, show jumping and award winning livestock there was lots to keep visitors young and old entertained and with the sun set to come out for day two, organisers are promising another packed programme of events and displays.

Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, said 2019 was on track to be another bumper year for visitor numbers, he said: "We had a really strong day yesterday and we were really pleased with how many people came to the show. There were more than 40,000 visitors, which means if it plays out the same way we're expected 80,000 visitors across the two days.

You may also want to watch:

"As we speak the skies are much brighter and clearer than they were yesterday, the cloud has begun to lift and the sun has already come out.

"It's going to be a clear day and prospects are great. We have a very strong program of events and displays and we hope the visitors will turn out in their thousands to enjoy the day."

Today is meant to be a sunny day for the show, with forecasters predicting sunny spells giving way to clear skies and sunshine from 3pm and highs of 17C.

Once again those travelling to the show by car are being advised to allow extra times for journeys.