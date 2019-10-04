Anglers lead initiative to improve the 'precious' River Wensum

The River Wensum. Picture: Richard Brunton / iWitness24 (c) copyright newzulu.com

Fishing groups are leading an initiative to improve aquatic habitats in the Wensum by bringing together anyone with an interest in the river's future management.

The Wensum Working Group - primarily made up from the angling community - is a committee of the wider Broads Angling Services Group CIC (Community Interest Company), which aims to see all-round improvements to the river's water quality and aquatic habitats.

The group has arranged a River Wensum Stakeholder Workshop on October 8 - firstly as a community drop-in exhibition and secondly as a formal workshop to allow river users, stakeholders and authorities to investigate ways to take the initiative forward.

Chairman Kelvin Allen said engagement from a wide range of stakeholders was key.

"This a rare chance to make a difference in creating change in how the river is managed going forward to sustain what is, in our opinion, the East of England's most precious river," he said.

- The free workshop runs from 10.30am to 4pm on October 8 at Bawdeswell Village Hall. To book a place, see the River Wensum Stakeholder Workshop registrations page.