Anglers lead initiative to improve the 'precious' River Wensum

04 October, 2019 - 12:00
The River Wensum. Picture: Richard Brunton / iWitness24

The River Wensum. Picture: Richard Brunton / iWitness24

Fishing groups are leading an initiative to improve aquatic habitats in the Wensum by bringing together anyone with an interest in the river's future management.

The Wensum Working Group - primarily made up from the angling community - is a committee of the wider Broads Angling Services Group CIC (Community Interest Company), which aims to see all-round improvements to the river's water quality and aquatic habitats.

The group has arranged a River Wensum Stakeholder Workshop on October 8 - firstly as a community drop-in exhibition and secondly as a formal workshop to allow river users, stakeholders and authorities to investigate ways to take the initiative forward.

Chairman Kelvin Allen said engagement from a wide range of stakeholders was key.

"This a rare chance to make a difference in creating change in how the river is managed going forward to sustain what is, in our opinion, the East of England's most precious river," he said.

- The free workshop runs from 10.30am to 4pm on October 8 at Bawdeswell Village Hall. To book a place, see the River Wensum Stakeholder Workshop registrations page.

