Search

Advanced search

Reepham Young Farmers raise £2,000 for Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital

20 December, 2018 - 15:00
Reepham Young Farmers' Club presented a £2,000 charity cheque to Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital. Picture: Norfolk YFC.

Reepham Young Farmers' Club presented a £2,000 charity cheque to Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital. Picture: Norfolk YFC.

Norfolk YFC

Reepham Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) has presented a charity cheque for £2,000 to the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London after a year of spirited fundraising.

The hospital was chosen as the club’s charity for the year because one club member spent a lot of time there as a youngster and the YFC “felt it would be good to give something back”.

This prompted the club to buy Christmas trees to sell to the public at two events in the Reepham area – the Festival of Light, which included choirs, Zumba dancing, music, games and food stalls, and the illumination of the Cawston village Christmas tree, where there was carol singing, mulled wine and mince pies.

The fundraising efforts were boosted by doing charity car washes, a dinner dance raffle, a Bingo night and the club’s annual Charity Tractor Road Run. Club members travelled to London to present the cheque.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two men hospitalised after suspected carbon monoxide leak at restaurant detained by Border Force

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists