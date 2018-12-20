Reepham Young Farmers raise £2,000 for Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital

Reepham Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) has presented a charity cheque for £2,000 to the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London after a year of spirited fundraising.

The hospital was chosen as the club’s charity for the year because one club member spent a lot of time there as a youngster and the YFC “felt it would be good to give something back”.

This prompted the club to buy Christmas trees to sell to the public at two events in the Reepham area – the Festival of Light, which included choirs, Zumba dancing, music, games and food stalls, and the illumination of the Cawston village Christmas tree, where there was carol singing, mulled wine and mince pies.

The fundraising efforts were boosted by doing charity car washes, a dinner dance raffle, a Bingo night and the club’s annual Charity Tractor Road Run. Club members travelled to London to present the cheque.