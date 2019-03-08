Search

Record beef cattle entry will be a 'wonderful spectacle' at Aylsham Show

PUBLISHED: 09:44 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 23 August 2019

A record number of beef cattle will be at the 2019 Aylsham Show, said organisers. Picture: Nick Butcher

A record number of beef cattle will be on display at this year's Aylsham Show, said organisers - driven by the growing popularity of home-grown breeds.

About 17,000 visitors are expected to flock to the Blickling Estate on Bank Holiday Monday for the 73rd annual celebration of Norfolk food, farming and the countryside.

Livestock competitions have always been at the heart of the event's appeal, but cattle steward Roger Long said this year's entry of around 120 beef animals was a record, boosted by rising numbers of native breeds such as Lincoln Red, Hereford, South Devon and Aberdeen Angus.

"The numbers are pretty phenomenal this year," he said. "We thought we might struggle with some of the native beasts this year, but we have got more Angus and more South Devons in particular.

"We have got Dexters for the first time in about eight years, which is encouraging, and we are hoping we will have a class of Belted Galloways. It will be a wonderful spectacle.

"People are tending to go away from the big continentals. I think it is because of the way the public wants smaller meat animals and the smaller joints.

"We are eating less meat but we want better quality meat. No disrespect to the continentals - they are very high quality animals, but they are very big and the supermarket wants a joint that will fit in a smaller tray."

- The Aylsham Show takes place at the Blickling Estate on Monday August 26. Gates open 8am, with the first main ring event 10.15am. For more information see the Aylsham Show website.

