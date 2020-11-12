Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Call of the wild: How rare animals are feeding ‘rewilding’ ambitions

PUBLISHED: 20:40 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:40 12 November 2020

The Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les Bunyan

The Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les Bunyan

Les Bunyan

A truly wild landscape needs wild and hungry groundskeepers – so Exmoor ponies, Red Poll cattle and Tamworth pigs have been let loose to nurture the biodiversity at a west Norfolk estate.

Tamworth pigs grazing at Wild Ken Hill, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham. Picture: Les BunyanTamworth pigs grazing at Wild Ken Hill, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham. Picture: Les Bunyan

More than 1,000 acres of farmland are being given back to nature at Wild Ken Hill, between Snettisham and Heacham.

And the rare-breed beasts now roaming the “rewilding” project have been introduced for their mixture of grazing, browsing and soil disturbance – aiming to replicate the natural land-management behaviour of the wild herbivores that wandered through this landscape many thousands of years ago.

The hardy Exmoors will be well suited to a life in the wild. The estate says Exmoor ponies that have not been handled are usually difficult to get close to, and will typically run off when walkers or dogs get close, rather than confronting them.

Similarly the Red Polls, derived from the original cattle of Norfolk and Suffolk, can thrive on coarse vegetation and were also selected for their small stature and calm nature. The 30-strong herd is made up of cows, calves and heifers, and there are currently no bulls.

The Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les BunyanThe Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les Bunyan

The cattle and ponies, along with the estate’s wild deer population, will graze and browse off vegetation in the hope it will help to create the healthy woodland pasture environment that is associated with high biodiversity. Their dung also helps to cycle nutrients, and they carry seeds around in their fur which helps vegetation to spread.

READ MORE: Beavers set to breed in Norfolk for the first time in centuries

And the new arrivals will join the two Tamworth pigs released into the rewilding area last month, aiming to replicate the behaviour of wild boar that lived here centuries ago. The Tamworths have a different role to the Red Poll and Exmoors – they disturb the soil, almost ploughing the top layer as they “rootle” in search of food. It is estimated that a mature Tamworth sow can disturb around 50 acres of topsoil in a year.

This behaviour helps vegetation to regenerate, and could help to restore overgrown acid heathland.

Project manager Dominic Buscall said: “We are delighted to now have Red Poll cattle, Exmoor ponies, and Tamworth pigs all on site at Wild Ken Hill. Each of these species will enhance the variety of habitats here as part of our conservation, rewilding and sustainable farming work where we seek to be a national leader.

Dominic Buscall at the Wild Ken Hill estate. Picture: Wild Ken HillDominic Buscall at the Wild Ken Hill estate. Picture: Wild Ken Hill

“The herds will not only help graze down vegetation, but also assist with seed dispersal, nutrient cycling, soil disturbance, and a variety of important natural processes.”

The Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les BunyanThe Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les Bunyan

Tamworth pigs grazing at Wild Ken Hill, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham. Picture: Les BunyanTamworth pigs grazing at Wild Ken Hill, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham. Picture: Les Bunyan

The Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les BunyanThe Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les Bunyan

The Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les BunyanThe Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les Bunyan

The Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les BunyanThe Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les Bunyan

Tamworth pigs grazing at Wild Ken Hill, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham. Picture: Les BunyanTamworth pigs grazing at Wild Ken Hill, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham. Picture: Les Bunyan

The Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les BunyanThe Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les Bunyan

The Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham. Picture: Wild Ken HillThe Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham. Picture: Wild Ken Hill

The Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les BunyanThe Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham, has added a herd of red poll cattle and Exmoor ponies to boost biodiversity on its site. Picture: Les Bunyan

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Care home confirms up to 40 positive coronavirus cases

Gresham Care Home, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps

Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Norfolk schools

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Ex-Canaries defender looks set to join Linnets after leaving Ireland

Kyle Callan-McFadden in Norwich City colurs back in 2015 Picture: Archant

Anglia Square’s £271m revamp cannot go ahead, says secretary of state

The revamp of Anglia Square has been rejected. Photo: Weston Homes

TV details revealed for Linnets FA Cup clash

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse celebrates with defender Alex Brown after the FA Cup first round win at Port Vale Picture: Gerard Austin

Care home confirms up to 40 positive coronavirus cases

Gresham Care Home, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps