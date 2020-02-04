Search

Advanced search

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

PUBLISHED: 17:41 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 04 February 2020

Randell Agrciulture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Randell Agrciulture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Archant

One of Norfolk's oldest family businesses looks set to close in its 200th year after a devastating fire ripped through its agricultural and garden machinery depot in Dereham.

Farm and garden machinery supplier Randells looks set to close after a fire at its depot in Toftwood, Dereham on October 11. Picture: ArchantFarm and garden machinery supplier Randells looks set to close after a fire at its depot in Toftwood, Dereham on October 11. Picture: Archant

Randell Agriculture's managing director William Randell said the decision had been taken with a "heavy heart" in the wake of October's blaze in Toftwood which destroyed buildings and stock, as well as leaving one employee hospitalised with minor burns.

While the injured worker made a full and quick recovery, Mr Randell said the complex insurance claim for the "substantial" losses has still not been resolved.

He said the experience had brought home the responsibilities of being an employer in a dangerous industry like agriculture, prompting the difficult decision to end two centuries of family tradition, stretching back to the days of horse-drawn farm machines.

He is "considering all options", and hopes a buyer can be found to take over the profitable £3.5m-turnover machine sales company.

Farm and garden machinery supplier Randells looks set to close after a fire at its depot in Toftwood, Dereham on October 11. Picture: ArchantFarm and garden machinery supplier Randells looks set to close after a fire at its depot in Toftwood, Dereham on October 11. Picture: Archant

But the firm's 16 workers have been given their redundancy notices, so if no buyer is found the business will be forced to close.

Mr Randell, the sixth generation of his family to run the company, said: "I feel sad because it is a 200-year-old family tradition. This was never my intention but this fire has had to make me completely re-think my life, really.

"There are two main things that come into play with the decision. One is the realisation of the responsibility that you have as an employer in, let's face it, a dangerous industry. The second thing is that I find myself now worrying that should there be another accident or disaster around the corner, will I be insured for that?

"It is not a financial decision - I don't owe anybody any money and I'm very lucky in that respect. It is a good profitable business. I don't want rumours going around saying Randells have gone bust, that is absolutely not the case.

Scenes from Randell Agriculture's foundry and fitting shop in the 1950s. PIcture: Randell AgricultureScenes from Randell Agriculture's foundry and fitting shop in the 1950s. PIcture: Randell Agriculture

"Ultimately it is a nice little business which someone might pick up and take on. I'm not ruling anything out, if someone said they wanted me to remain involved [on the farm machinery side] to a greater or lesser extent then of course I would consider it."

If no buyer can be found, Mr Randell said the firm's Horstead garden machinery shop will have to close, with the premises marketed for rent. None of the site's four existing tenants would be affected. Meanwhile, the agricultural machinery division will continue to run "for the foreseeable future" from Crown Farm in Little Ellingham, until a new distributor can be found to take over Randells' distribution franchise for specialist manufacturer Vaderstad.

Mr Randell said he had been touched by the way his decision had been received by loyal staff and customers.

"I got all the staff together and explained my thoughts on where I had come to and sadly gave them all their redundancy notices," he said. "Some of these guys have been with me 20 years or more, so it was very, very hard delivering this news to them. But without exception they said: 'Don't worry about us, we'll be fine'. They were all more worried about me, and I was quite touched by that.

Advertising leaflets for Randell agricultural machines in the late 1800s. PIcture: Randell AgricultureAdvertising leaflets for Randell agricultural machines in the late 1800s. PIcture: Randell Agriculture

"And I was talking to a couple of customers this morning and explaining to them what I am doing and they were also very understanding. In both cases I have dealt with them, and my father dealt with their fathers, and I daresay my grandfather probably dealt with their grandfathers. It is amazing, really."

The business was started by James Randell with a small foundry in Suffield in 1820, before moving to larger premises at North Walsham. All manner of agricultural implements were made there, including early horse-drawn seed drills and ploughs. As time went on, an ironmongery shop began trading in North Walsham which, with the advent of electricity, also sold electrical items. A second electrical shop in Cromer also undertook electrical installations in houses and businesses, as did a third in Reepham where another large machinery base was also developed.

As tractors took over from horses on farms, Randells moved from manufacturing to selling machinery and became one of the largest businesses of its type in the country. More recently, Randells has been operating its garden machinery business from Horstead and Dereham and a specialist large agricultural machinery business from Dereham and Little Ellingham.

The cause of October's fire at the Dereham depot has not yet been confirmed, and the Health and Safety Executive - which does not regulate retail premises - has handed the case to Breckland Council, whose investigation is ongoing.

Scenes from Randell Agriculture's foundry and fitting shop in the 1950s. PIcture: Randell AgricultureScenes from Randell Agriculture's foundry and fitting shop in the 1950s. PIcture: Randell Agriculture

Randells of North Walsham. Pictured: F. Randell Ltd at the Royal Show in Newport, 1926. Picture: RandellsRandells of North Walsham. Pictured: F. Randell Ltd at the Royal Show in Newport, 1926. Picture: Randells

William Randell, managing director of Randell Agriculture at Little Ellingham, with the Vaderstad Rapid 6m seed drill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWilliam Randell, managing director of Randell Agriculture at Little Ellingham, with the Vaderstad Rapid 6m seed drill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Distressed’ 79-year-old faced paying £100 after parking for five minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Man who died after Mercedes crashed into tree is named

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agrciulture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Go-ahead for town transport plan

Light trails created by traffic heading out of King's Lynn via the South Gate. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24