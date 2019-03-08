Relief as deluge of rain puts 'a smile on the face of every Norfolk farmer'
PUBLISHED: 10:49 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 11 June 2019
zakaz86
Despite Norfolk's wettest day in two years, not everyone is feeling gloomy about the deluge - it has been gratefully welcomed by drought-hit farmers.
The downpours have brought flooding and transport problems for many, but they are a relief for growers desperate for water to grow their crops after several dry months.
Hoveton farmer Nick Deane, chairman of the Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union, said: "This is a time of peak growth for crops like sugar beet, potatoes and cereals, and we have had a very dry spring with very low rainfall, so to have rain like this at such a critical time has put a smile on the face of every farmer.
"And this is the 'right sort' of rain. I have had 30mm over the last day and a bit, and it has been that lovely, gentle, steady stuff that has the chance to sink in."
READ MORE: Norfolk sees wettest day in two years - with more rain on the way