Relief as deluge of rain puts 'a smile on the face of every Norfolk farmer'

Norfolk farmers have welcomed the recent deluge of rain after several dry months. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto zakaz86

Despite Norfolk's wettest day in two years, not everyone is feeling gloomy about the deluge - it has been gratefully welcomed by drought-hit farmers.

EAST: Averaged for the whole region, Monday (10th June) produced 23.4mm of rain - which makes it the wettest calendar day since 17th May 2017. It's also in the Top 5 wettest days in the past 5 years!

For the 24hrs 6am Mon - 6am Tue, Houghton Hall has recorded 56mm pic.twitter.com/JdUWJCGzVo — Dan Holley (@danholley_) June 11, 2019

The downpours have brought flooding and transport problems for many, but they are a relief for growers desperate for water to grow their crops after several dry months.

Hoveton farmer Nick Deane, chairman of the Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union, said: "This is a time of peak growth for crops like sugar beet, potatoes and cereals, and we have had a very dry spring with very low rainfall, so to have rain like this at such a critical time has put a smile on the face of every farmer.

"And this is the 'right sort' of rain. I have had 30mm over the last day and a bit, and it has been that lovely, gentle, steady stuff that has the chance to sink in."

