Cocktail party raises £8,000 for farming charity ahead of the Royal Norfolk Show

An eve-of-show charity cocktail party at the Norfolk showground raised about �8,000 for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI). Picture: Carolyn Gay Carolyn Gay

An eve-of-show Champagne cocktail party at the Norfolk showground has raised about £8,000 for a farming charity.

Almost 200 supporters attended the 33rd annual fundraising evening for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

You may also want to watch:

Sir John White, chairman of Norfolk RABI, thanked long-standing sponsors Brown and Co and Birketts, and welcomed his accountants MHA Larking Gowen into the fold. He said his bankers Barclays made a four-figure donation to match raffle proceeds.

Auctioneer Simon Wearmouth sold donated prizes for a total of £3,400. A day for two guns at Sir John's Salle Park shoot made £1,900 with a private tour of his gardens and tea for 12 added £500.

Organiser Carolyn Gay, branch secretary Jenny Youngs and committee were thanked by Sir John.

Hugh Scott, president of the Norfolk Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs, said tickets for the YFC's 75th anniversary dinner on October 26 at the showground were selling well. RABI will be one of beneficiaries together with the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the YANA (You Are Not Alone) Project. Tickets cost £50 from the YFC office.