Search

Advanced search

Data can help farmers adapt to 'massive and sustained' climate changes

PUBLISHED: 16:41 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 07 February 2020

Prof Steve Dorling of UEA and Weatherquest speaking at the BBRO BeetTech20 conference at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: Chris Hill

Prof Steve Dorling of UEA and Weatherquest speaking at the BBRO BeetTech20 conference at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: Chris Hill

Archant

Farmers must act fast to adapt to a rapidly-changing climate - but they were told that increasingly detailed monitoring and forecasting technologies can give their crops the best chance of success.

The challenge of "weather-proofing agriculture" was discussed at the BeetTech20 conference in Newmarket, hosted by the Norwich-based BBRO (British Beet Research Organisation).

Prof Steve Dorling of the University of East Anglia, also chief executive of forecaster Weatherquest, told delegates that 2019 was the seventh wettest autumn since records began in 1862 - part of an unmistakable trend towards wetter winters and drier summers.

He said he was "quite shocked" when he saw some recent figures showing there was substantially less rainfall and 20pc more sunshine in March and April during the last 30 years, compared to the previous 30-year period - although he was not surprised that average temperature had risen by 1C-1.5C.

Technology is monitoring these changes in "unprecedented detail" to support crop modelling, plant breeding and crop management, he said. But he added that rainfall radar figures, "catchment wetness" records and satellite data on sunshine levels need to be combined with the latest high-resolution climate projections to help farmers make decisions on when to plant and harvest their crops.

"These are massive and sustained changes that we need to be aware of so we don't assume that things are like they used to be," he said. "They are not, and all the climate monitoring is showing that.

"Swinging from one extreme to the other is really difficult to manage but going forward it is something we expect to see a lot more of.

"We need to join up the monitoring data with the forecasting to give you the full picture of information that is relevant to your location and your crop."

Dr Simon Bowen, head of knowledge exchange for the BBRO, said evidence indicates that sugar beet is one of the few crops which, if managed carefully, could benefit from the changing climate.

While more frequent and severe summer droughts and greater pest and disease levels could decrease yields by an estimated -10pc, this was outweighed by yield-increasing effects of +15-25pc due to earlier sowing dates, a longer season and faster growing rates, he said. The net result is an estimated yield increase of 5-15pc.

"But it is not going to come to us free," he said. "We need to work to optimise these yield increases."

That would include building soil resilience and developing beneficial traits in new sugar beet varieties - which the BBRO is working towards with trials exploring which varieties could succeed in drought-prone soils, have better resistance to pests and viruses, are able to intercept more light into their canopies, or are more suitable to different harvest dates.

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Work starts on 95 new homes in village set to almost double in size

Michael Cramp of Flagship Group (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 95 new homes at Great Ellingham. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Dog groomer died after crash with tree, inquest hears

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Council owed £6m from housing firm which made ‘financial loss’

A housing company owned by the city council has lost money on its first scheme and not repaid a £6m loan from the authority. Pictured, Mike Stonard, chairman of the Norwich Regeneration Company, cuts the ribbon to open the first of the Passivhaus homes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Young people face five month waiting lists for mental health support

Children and young people with mental health issues are waiting up to five months for treatment in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk. Photo: NSFT
Drive 24