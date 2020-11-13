Search

Advanced search

Poultry auctions hit by ‘crippling’ double lockdown for coronavirus and bird flu

13 November, 2020 - 10:00
Poultry auctioneer Fabian Eagle, who runs the weekly poultry markets in Swaffham and Holywell Row. Picture: Matthew Usher

Poultry auctioneer Fabian Eagle, who runs the weekly poultry markets in Swaffham and Holywell Row. Picture: Matthew Usher

Archant © 2008

A poultry auctioneer believes his business could be the only one in Norfolk to be hit by two national lockdowns at the same time – having been forced to close under both coronavirus and bird flu restrictions.

Fabian Eagle runs the two weekly markets at Swaffham racetrack and at Eldon Farm in Holywell Row near Mildenhall, which are currently unable to operate due to the four-week Covid-19 lockdown.

But he fears he may be closed for even longer after this week’s declaration of an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) to prevent the spread of bird flu, which makes it a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures – and also bans “bird gatherings” such as poultry auction markets.

Mr Eagle, who is also a county councillor, said: “I probably have the only business in Norfolk which is subject to two national lockdowns simultaneously.

“It is so difficult. With regards to the Covid lockdown we are closed until December 2. Then after this week’s news of the bird flu lockdown, I would be very lucky if I will be doing a poultry auction before the end of February, or it could be extended right through to April. It is crippling.

“From the last week of March through to May there is an eight-week period which accounts for 40pc of our turnover.

“I knew the business that I took into. You factor in bird flu incidents and you work on a five or six-year cycle and hope it maybe lasts for a month. But since 2001 this is my fifth national lockdown and I have been counted in five regional lockdowns (for bird flu, foot and mouth disease, and coronavirus)”.

The auctions, while previously running under social distancing rules, had been attended by around 60 people, with 600-700 birds per sale.

Mr Eagle said the market still intends to run its popular Christmas poultry auctions, as the restrictions would not affect the sale of dead birds.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Complaints new rugby club barrier is blocking access to homes - and padlock is too high

Residents are unhappy that larger vehicles and emergency services no longer have direct access to their properties. Credit: Submitted

‘It makes me so mad’ - Mum hits out at Emmerdale Down’s syndrome storyline

Chloe Williams is a mum of an 8-week old Rosie, who has Down's syndrome. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘I was addicted to food’ - Stars in Their Eyes winner on weight loss journey

Jacquii Cann has lost 8 stone through cutting out sugar and managing meal sizes. Here she is pictured with a pair of her old jeans. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Mark Armstrong: How running just one mile taught me so much

Mark Armstrong took part in the Sportlink Mile - Virtual SMile Challenge last weekend. Picture: Baz Hipwell

Anxiety and pain for patients as thousands are left waiting more than a year for help

More than 4,500 people have been waiting at least a year for treatment. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Hope is maybe the best of things’ - Coronavirus vaccine and mass testing spurs optimism

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Wavney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown