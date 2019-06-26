Search

'He has got pigs in his blood' - Veteran farmer rewarded for 50 years at the Royal Norfolk Show

26 June, 2019 - 16:19
Metfield pig farmer Peter Mortimer (centre) has been rewarded for 50 years of exhibiting and commentating at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Chris Hill

Archant

A livestock veteran with "pigs in his blood" has been rewarded for 50 years of dedication to the Royal Norfolk Show.

Peter Mortimer, who runs the Metfield Pig Herd near Harleston, has been exhibiting at the show for half a century, and is also a long-serving commentator in the pig rings.

During a special presentation he was given a cake, champagne, a framed certificate and a golden sash proclaiming his "50 years of showing".

Mr Mortimer, 72, said: "It has been a long while, but I have really enjoyed it. I have made lots of friends and I am indebted to the RNAA (Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association) for all the help and support they have given over the years.

"I am overwhelmed to think that everyone has taken this effort. I have just always done what I have been happy with. I have brought pigs and shown them and commentated and enjoyed it, but to get this acknowledgement is brilliant."

Head steward Robert More said: "I have been associated with the pig section of the Royal Norfolk Show for over 40 years. I have seen its fortunes decline and then rise again over the last few years until it is, once again, a hugely important, integral and very popular part of the Royal Norfolk Show.

"Through all that time Peter Mortimer has been a remarkable constant, working tirelessly on behalf of the show for an incredible 50 years, not just as a hugely successful exhibitor, but also as our dedicated, talented and well-informed commentator.

"But beyond those things Peter has been a wonderful ambassador for the show and the for RNAA."

Mr Mortimer was in the pig ring with his son Richard and grand-daughter Martha, who have both continued his livestock passions

His wife Gill, a partner in the business, was also at the show. She said: "He has got pigs in his blood, and to have all the things he has done for the industry over the years recognised is absolutely wonderful."

