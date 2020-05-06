Search

Advanced search

Open Farm Sunday to be reintroduced as ‘Online Farm Sunday’ during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:44 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:44 06 May 2020

Open Farm Sunday will become Online Farm Sunday on June 7 to help connect the public with the countryside during the lockdown. Pictured: Last year's Open Farm Sunday at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Picture: Chris Hill

Open Farm Sunday will become Online Farm Sunday on June 7 to help connect the public with the countryside during the lockdown. Pictured: Last year's Open Farm Sunday at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Picture: Chris Hill

Archant

A popular summer event which was due to bring thousands of visitors onto farms across East Anglia before its lockdown postponement will be taken online as a virtual event instead.

Open Farm Sunday, originally scheduled for June 7, was postponed until later in the year as a result of the coronavirus restrictions.

But rather than letting the original date pass by, organisers at LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) have announced they are running the very first LEAF Online Farm Sunday in its place.

Farmers across the UK are being invited to share their world of farming across social media on June 7 to “virtually” connect the public with food production and the countryside using the hashtag #LOFS20.

Open Farm Sunday manager Annabel Shackleton said: “We have such amazing support from across the farming industry and the public for LEAF Open Farm Sunday (LOFS) and we wanted to celebrate it and all those who get involved, albeit in a different way.

You may also want to watch:

“It is sad that the on-farm events cannot run as usual, but this will be a great opportunity for even more farmers to get involved online. Also, families will be able to get an insight into a whole range of farming enterprises across Britain in one day, in a very accessible way.”

READ MORE: Cute three-year-old shepherdess goes from viral video sensation to online show champion

From 8am to 8pm on Online Farm Sunday, farmers will be taking over the LOFS Facebook channel and hosting virtual tours showcasing what is involved in producing food and protecting the environment, along with some of the science and technology involved. Mrs Shackleton said this virtual format allows for live interaction and questions from the public.

“We have an amazing fan-base of visitors who support LEAF Open Farm Sunday each year who are keen to keep in touch with what’s happening on farms,” she said. “We would love the farming community across the UK to post short film clips and images throughout the day on their own channels using the hashtag #LOFS20, and like and share posts to show the fabulous work that they are doing on their farms to keep the nation fed whilst managing our beautiful countryside.

“This will create a powerful, colourful kaleidoscope filled with the personalities and work of our agricultural industry.”

LEAF still plans for the traditional Open Farm Sunday event to take place on September 20. “We are keeping a watching brief but we very much hope that farmers will be able to open their gates and share their farm with the public in September, even if on a smaller scale,” said Mrs Shackleton.

• For more details see the Open Farm Sunday website. Social media content on June 7 can be found on Facebook @LEAFopenfarmsunday or on Twitter @OpenFarmSunday using hashtag #LOFS20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Restaurant owners slam Just Eat after being taken offline

The Copper Kettle Cafe in Norwich's Lower Goat Lane was blocked on Just Eat. Picture: The Copper Kettle Cafe

Double inquest after men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Viorel Petroi, who died in the crash near the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Arrest after attack on police officer dealing with coronavirus lockdown breach

Police made an arrest after an officer was punched. Picture: Matthew Usher

Victim had to have part of bowel removed after he and his mum were stabbed

Keith Brown. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Double inquest after men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Viorel Petroi, who died in the crash near the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Arctic winds will bring big weather contrasts over VE Bank Holiday weekend

Temperatures are set to reach up to 23 degrees Celsius in parts of Norfolk on Friday, but will have plunged to 10 degrees by Sunday. Pic: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurant owners slam Just Eat after being taken offline

The Copper Kettle Cafe in Norwich's Lower Goat Lane was blocked on Just Eat. Picture: The Copper Kettle Cafe

Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself to two women

Police are hunting a man who exposed himself to a woman walking along a footpath near Burnt Hill Lane in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

Cat dies after being shot with air gun

Cleo the cat was shot by an air gun near to her home in Bressingham and died from her injuries. Photo: Sarah Fenn
Drive 24