Future farmers – aged from four upwards – show their skills at young handlers competition

Norwich Livestock Market Prime Lamb Show and Sale, December 2018. Pictured: Young Handlers Class 1 (10 years and under) competitors Rosie Criddle, Arun Denny, Richard Criddle Junior, and Harry Key. Picture: Penelope Lucas Penelope Lucas

Norfolk’s “farmers of the future” took centre stage as handlers as young as four years old competed at Norwich Livestock Market’s annual prime lamb show and sale.

Norwich Livestock Market Prime Lamb Show and Sale, December 2018. Pictured: Young Handlers Class 1 winner Arun Denny, aged 7. Picture: Penelope Lucas Norwich Livestock Market Prime Lamb Show and Sale, December 2018. Pictured: Young Handlers Class 1 winner Arun Denny, aged 7. Picture: Penelope Lucas

The best animals from across the region were brought to the market on Hall Road for an event which included a special young handlers competition sponsored by Penelope Lucas, in memory of the late auctioneer and market director David Ball.

The prize for the champion halter-led single lamb was awarded to seven-year-old Arun Denny from Harleston, while the award for young handlers over 10 years old went to Leonie Knights, aged 11, from Denton.

Market chairman Stephen Lutkin said: “There was a terrific atmosphere among the young handler classes. All the children competing were from the local area and aged under 16 – the youngest is four years old.

“These are the farmers of the future. They all regularly attend the market and actively participate with the sheep and other livestock on their family farms.”

Norwich Livestock Market Prime Lamb Show and Sale, December 2018. Pictured: Leonie Knights, winner of the Young Handlers Class 2 (11-16 years), with a Blue Texel from Alburgh Lamb. Picture: Tanya Knights Norwich Livestock Market Prime Lamb Show and Sale, December 2018. Pictured: Leonie Knights, winner of the Young Handlers Class 2 (11-16 years), with a Blue Texel from Alburgh Lamb. Picture: Tanya Knights

Entries to the market’s 17th prime lamb show and sale on Saturday were mainly Texel or Beltex bred. After long deliberation the judge, George Colwill from Ipswich, awarded first in class and overall champion pair in show to Alburgh Lamb, which were sold to the judge for £115 (302p/kg). The reserve champion pair was awarded to Michelle Lakey, which sold for £122 to Messers Graves of Briston.

FULL RESULTS:

Pairs up to and including 40kg. 1st and champion: Alburgh Lamb, 38kg, £115, sold to G Colwill. 2nd: NP Key, 40kg, £74.50, C Lakey. 3rd: NP Key, 39kg, £73, RF Staveley.

Pairs over 40kg. 1st and reserve champion: M Lakey, 47kg, £122, sold to HV Graves. 2nd: M Satchell, 46kg, £73, C Lakey. 3rd: P Littleboy, 52kg, £88.50, RF Staveley.

Young Handlers up to 10 years. 1st and champion: 7yo Arun Denny, 47k, £102, sold to RF Staveley. 2nd: 9yo Richard Criddle, 51kg, £84, C Lakey. Joint 3rd: 4yo Rosie Criddle, 44kg, £84, Alan Peck; and 8yo Harry Key, 44kg, £86, Alan Peck.

Young Handlers over 10 years. 1st: 11yo Leonie Knights, 43kg, £95, T Knights. 2nd: 14yo Oliver Raynes, 48kg, £92, C Lakey.

• Norwich Livestock Market will hold its annual Christmas Poultry Sale on 22 December at 2pm. Gates open at 1pm.