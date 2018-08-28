Search

Advanced search

Future farmers – aged from four upwards – show their skills at young handlers competition

PUBLISHED: 08:34 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:01 07 December 2018

Norwich Livestock Market Prime Lamb Show and Sale, December 2018. Pictured: Young Handlers Class 1 (10 years and under) competitors Rosie Criddle, Arun Denny, Richard Criddle Junior, and Harry Key. Picture: Penelope Lucas

Norwich Livestock Market Prime Lamb Show and Sale, December 2018. Pictured: Young Handlers Class 1 (10 years and under) competitors Rosie Criddle, Arun Denny, Richard Criddle Junior, and Harry Key. Picture: Penelope Lucas

Penelope Lucas

Norfolk’s “farmers of the future” took centre stage as handlers as young as four years old competed at Norwich Livestock Market’s annual prime lamb show and sale.

Norwich Livestock Market Prime Lamb Show and Sale, December 2018. Pictured: Young Handlers Class 1 winner Arun Denny, aged 7. Picture: Penelope LucasNorwich Livestock Market Prime Lamb Show and Sale, December 2018. Pictured: Young Handlers Class 1 winner Arun Denny, aged 7. Picture: Penelope Lucas

The best animals from across the region were brought to the market on Hall Road for an event which included a special young handlers competition sponsored by Penelope Lucas, in memory of the late auctioneer and market director David Ball.

The prize for the champion halter-led single lamb was awarded to seven-year-old Arun Denny from Harleston, while the award for young handlers over 10 years old went to Leonie Knights, aged 11, from Denton.

Market chairman Stephen Lutkin said: “There was a terrific atmosphere among the young handler classes. All the children competing were from the local area and aged under 16 – the youngest is four years old.

“These are the farmers of the future. They all regularly attend the market and actively participate with the sheep and other livestock on their family farms.”

Norwich Livestock Market Prime Lamb Show and Sale, December 2018. Pictured: Leonie Knights, winner of the Young Handlers Class 2 (11-16 years), with a Blue Texel from Alburgh Lamb. Picture: Tanya KnightsNorwich Livestock Market Prime Lamb Show and Sale, December 2018. Pictured: Leonie Knights, winner of the Young Handlers Class 2 (11-16 years), with a Blue Texel from Alburgh Lamb. Picture: Tanya Knights

Entries to the market’s 17th prime lamb show and sale on Saturday were mainly Texel or Beltex bred. After long deliberation the judge, George Colwill from Ipswich, awarded first in class and overall champion pair in show to Alburgh Lamb, which were sold to the judge for £115 (302p/kg). The reserve champion pair was awarded to Michelle Lakey, which sold for £122 to Messers Graves of Briston.

FULL RESULTS:

Pairs up to and including 40kg. 1st and champion: Alburgh Lamb, 38kg, £115, sold to G Colwill. 2nd: NP Key, 40kg, £74.50, C Lakey. 3rd: NP Key, 39kg, £73, RF Staveley.

Pairs over 40kg. 1st and reserve champion: M Lakey, 47kg, £122, sold to HV Graves. 2nd: M Satchell, 46kg, £73, C Lakey. 3rd: P Littleboy, 52kg, £88.50, RF Staveley.

Young Handlers up to 10 years. 1st and champion: 7yo Arun Denny, 47k, £102, sold to RF Staveley. 2nd: 9yo Richard Criddle, 51kg, £84, C Lakey. Joint 3rd: 4yo Rosie Criddle, 44kg, £84, Alan Peck; and 8yo Harry Key, 44kg, £86, Alan Peck.

Young Handlers over 10 years. 1st: 11yo Leonie Knights, 43kg, £95, T Knights. 2nd: 14yo Oliver Raynes, 48kg, £92, C Lakey.

• Norwich Livestock Market will hold its annual Christmas Poultry Sale on 22 December at 2pm. Gates open at 1pm.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collins outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hundreds more wind turbines could be coming to Norfolk and Suffolk coast

The Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm, off the north Norfolk coast. Picture: IAN BURT

Video “The era of the old Broads boys is coming to an end” - Ferry Marina is sold on by boatyard boss

Len Funnell and his wife Hazel. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mum-of-two’s remote-controlled cars project to take toddlers around Castle Mall

Koa, Mrs Kidd's son in one of the cars. Picture: Archant

Norfolk pub hosts special Christmas dinner for dogs

The Ship Inn, Caister hosted a special Christmas doggy dinner. Photo: Matt Church

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide