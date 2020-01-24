Search

Advanced search

Farmers' water worries are among new Norfolk MP's top priorities

PUBLISHED: 12:33 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 24 January 2020

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has raised farmers' water concerns with environment secretary Theresa Villiers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has raised farmers' water concerns with environment secretary Theresa Villiers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

One of Norfolk's new MPs has made the critical farming issue of water availability one of his first parliamentary priorities.

The future availability of irrigation water has become a major concern for some Norfolk farmers. Picture: Ian Burt.The future availability of irrigation water has become a major concern for some Norfolk farmers. Picture: Ian Burt.

Duncan Baker, who was elected as the MP for North Norfolk in December, met with environment secretary Theresa Villiers this week to discuss the future of irrigation licences.

Abstraction permits in a northern section of the Broads are under threat as an Environment Agency (EA) review seeks to realign the balance between commercial, domestic and environmental demands to protect designated habitats.

Some farmers claim they could lose revenue worth tens of thousands of pounds a year if they are unable to access vital water for their crops.

Mr Baker said had raised the concerns of a number of large Norfolk growers - one of which will be joining him on a follow-up meeting with junior Defra minister Rebecca Pow to explain the potential implications first-hand.

"We have a number of businesses in our farming community who potentially have an issue with their licences being revoked," said Mr Baker.

"So I went to the secretary of state to implore her that we need the department to understand how important it is - that if we have not got water to put on our crops then we have a real problem.

"We want to make sure all the dots are joined up and the Environment Agency understands that, in Norfolk, a one-size-fits-all approach won't work. We are one of the driest counties, and one with the most farmers. So in other parts of the country it might fit, but it does not fit here because of how dry we are.

"We are raising awareness to say this is really important, and the Environment Agency needs to justify what it is doing with the farming community.

"It could be general farms producing potatoes, or fruit producers for instance, or people who are processing at the end of the cycle. We have got people in my constituency processing potatoes into chips for supermarkets up and down the land. We talk about farmers, but it is affecting a large range of people who make a livelihood from the land."

Mr Baker also raised a question to Ms Villiers in the House of Commons on Wednesday concerning the government's new Agriculture Bill.

"I think it is really important for backbenchers to bring issues forward and raise issues for their constituents," he said. "I want the secretary of state to understand there is a voice speaking up for farmers in north Norfolk.

"For me, I have always seen it as an important issue. I have grown up in north Norfolk, I have friends who are farmers and my brother-in-law is a farmer. Farming and tourism together are probably the two largest industries in my constituency, so protecting farmers' rights and how the new bill is going is something that is really important to me.

"I have taken an immediate interest simply because the farming industry is fundamentally extremely important to our society."

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Two men found hiding in cupboard by police

Police attended Philadelphia Lane to check on a vulnerable man but found two men in a cupboard, one who had breached a court order. Photo: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Burnley v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

‘I’m angry, shocked and dismayed’ - NHS boss to launch investigation into culture following bragging email

Jonathan Warren, chief executive at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

Dereham’s top 10 places to eat according to TripAdvisor

The Brisley Bell is one of the Dereham area's best places to eat, according to TripAdvisor. Pictured are owners Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24