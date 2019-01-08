Young Farmers’ shooting day raises cash for Alzheimer’s charity

North Elmham Young Farmers' Club's charity shooting day raised £529 for the Alzheimer's Society. Picture: Norfolk YFC Norfolk YFC

A “memorable day” of country sports helped North Elmham Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) raise more than £500 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Club members enjoyed a day of game shooting – hosted by Gary Middleton, Kieran Middleton and Bob Laidlaw – in aid of the YFC’s chosen charity for the year, followed by a meal at The White Horse in Longham.

A spokesman for the club said: “Spirits were high on a dry, mild winter’s day that really captured the true spirit of young farmers and the Norfolk countryside.

“The grand total of £529 was raised on the day for the Alzheimer’s Society which speaks volumes for the generosity and support shown by all who attended and helped behind the scenes.”

North Elmham YFC will continue its fundraising on May 18 at the club’s 75th annual dinner dance at Sussex Barns in Burnham Market.

The anniversary celebration will include a three-course meal, a charity auction, and live music. Tickets are priced at £45 with tables seating 8-10 people. For more information contact Amy on 07825 235816.