Young Farmers profile: 18-year-old Matthew Basey-Fisher is ‘enjoying every minute’ of the farming life

PUBLISHED: 07:33 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 18 January 2019

Matthew Basey-Fisher of Harleston Young Farmers' Club. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Norfolk YFC

As part of our regular series of profiles on the region’s Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) members, 18-year-old MATTHEW BASEY-FISHER says the variety of the farming life drew him into a career in agriculture.

I knew before I left school that I wanted to pursue a career in farming. While I was at school I spent every spare opportunity helping on the family farm and learning from my Grandad and Dad.

I left school at 16 years old and then went on to study agriculture at Easton and Otley College in Norwich.

I now work full time on my family’s arable farm Ilketshall St John, near Beccles, and I am enjoying every minute of it. I enjoy the variety of work and also learning new skills. Farming really is a very diverse job where a lot of different skills are required.

During the winter months, I have helped with maintenance to our machines as well as spending a lot of time on the hedge-cutter. I am looking forward to the summer months and harvest where I am planning to gain more experience operating the combine.

I am planning to take my car trailer test this month. This will allow me to help transport the diesel bowser to where it is needed at harvest time. This year I am also planning to achieve my sprayer operator certificates.

I was a member of Harleston Countrysiders Club before joining Harleston YFC. Young Farmers has given me the opportunity to meet other local farmers and like-minded people.

The weekly meetings have given me the chance to visit places I would not normally have the opportunity to go to. So far this year I have enjoyed the roller skating meeting at Funky Monkeys and also looking round other people’s farms. I am looking forward to seeing what this year will bring for YFC, and also my work on the farm.

PROFILE:

Name: Matthew Basey-Fisher

Age: 18

Occupation: Farm worker

Location: Ilketshall St John, near Beccles

YFC Club: Harleston YFC

How long have you been a YFC member?: Two years

• Harleston YFC meets at the clubhouse on Spirketts Lane in Harleston on Wednesday evenings. For more details about Norfolk Young Farmers contact the county office on 01603 731307.

