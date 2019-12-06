Young Farmers profile: Kimberley Johnstone, 21, on building her pedigree flock

Kimberley Johnstone is an animal nursing assistant at Glaven Veterinary Practice and a member of North Elmham Young Farmers Club. Picture: John Townsend John Townsend

As part of our regular series of profiles on the region's Young Farmers' Club members, KIMBERLEY JOHNSTONE, 21, talks about the livestock passions that led to the creation of her pedigree sheep flock.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I found my passion for agriculture during several work experience placements with family members and close friends on their livestock and arable farms.

I set up Johnstone's Blues and Commercial Texels in 2017, with the addition of the commercial flock later in early 2018.

My motivation behind the creation of the Johnstone's Blues flock came from my time at the Royal Welsh Show in 2017, where I got the pleasure of seeing the Blue Texel first-hand in the show ring.

My love for them increased as I bought my own Blue tup and began using them as a terminal sire over my commercial flock to obtain amazing prime lamb production and carcass weight.

I now run a 70-head, mixed flock of pedigree Blue Texels and Texel crosses which I tailor to specialise in high-quality Blue Texel breeding stock (rams, ewes and lambs), embryo transfer recipients and top-grade meat boxes.

I am also a passionate part-time animal nursing assistant at Glaven Veterinary Practice and in my spare time I am an active member of North Elmham YFC.

I joined the club two years ago after a small group of friends suggested it. It was from there that I became involved with different events such as the "Milk Pint Challenge", the North Elmham Charity Shoot and the North Elmham Dinner Dance.

I can definitely say that the events and outings have helped me boost my confidence and helped shape me as a person.

Evidentially, being a member of North Elmham Young Farmers has also helped put me in touch with other stockmen and women who keep both commercial and pedigree Blue Texels.

Being a first-generation sheep farmer, I really appreciated being able to ask fellow young farmers their advice on certain situations which I encounter with my own stock.

In five years, I would like to have obtained my veterinary nursing qualification and have begun a degree in physiotherapy and rehabilitation. I also hope to have expanded my flock to 300 head (half commercial and half pedigree Blue Texel).

I would like to use the Young Farmers Skills Initiative to get my shearing and scanning ticket as I can then use these on my own flock, cutting spending costs and boosting my overall profit margin at the end of the working year.

PROFILE:

Name Kimberley Johnstone

Age: 21

Occupation: Part-time animal nursing assistant at Glaven Veterinary Practice, and owner of Johnstone's Blues and Commercial Texels

YFC Club: North Elmham

How long have you been a YFC member? Two years

- North Elmham YFC meets at The Railway Arms on Wednesday evenings. For more details about Norfolk Young Farmers contact the county office on 01603 731307.