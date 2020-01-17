Young Farmers profile: Animal lover Emily Jeffries, 19, nurtures veterinary ambitions

Emily Jeffries, 19, is a veterinary nursing student and a member of Swaffham Young Farmers' Club. Picture: Charlotte Jeffries Charlotte Jeffries

As part of our regular series of profiles on the region's Young Farmers' Club (YFC) members, 19-year-old Emily Jeffries talks about her extensive training journey towards her ambition of becoming a specialist veterinary nurse.

I've always had a great interest in animals from an early age, from having dogs, horses and chickens around as I grew up.

Around my family home I couldn't really not love them. My decision to become a vet nurse was made after completing, a two-week work experience placement at a veterinary practice during my college course back in 2017.

In this period, I was fortunate to observe and participate in a large variety of practical tasks, from routine surgical neutering procedures to rare cases and an intriguing post-mortem.

I am currently studying veterinary nursing and applied animal behaviour BSc degree at Anglia Ruskin, Cambridge. As part of my university course I conduct work placement at Knotts Yard Veterinary Practice in Watton as a student veterinary nurse, which I have been doing for just over a year.

Since starting my degree in September 2018, I have gained fundamental knowledge and practical skills indispensable for the veterinary nurse profession. On top of this, my knowledge and appreciation of animal behaviour has also been enriched.

With another two years left of my course, I still have lots to learn. My course comprises of coursework, practical and theory exams. Alongside end-of-module exams each year, I will conduct pre-registration OSCEs which are a set of practical examinations which will assess my clinical practical skills and complete a dissertation at the end of my degree.

The true beauty of veterinary nursing is that the learning never really ends as every day in practice is different.

As you can imagine vet nursing can be very difficult at times, dealing with animals in distress and pain is never easy to witness. Although challenging, it is a very rewarding job. Working in a remarkable team of veterinary surgeons, nurses and nursing assistants, the job is thoroughly gratifying.

My job is very "hands on", although every day is completely different, a typical day involves; preparing patients for surgery, monitoring and supporting patients during surgery, assisting in diagnostic techniques, administering medication, caring for patients throughout their stay, advising clients and various cleaning jobs.

With lots of equine knowledge gained over the years and with a very fond passion for horses already, I would like to see myself becoming a fully qualified equine veterinary nurse within the next 5 years and possibly travelling abroad to practice as a vet nurse in places of need.

I am very new to young farmers - I joined in September and I am loving it. Everyone gets involved in everything and they are always up for a laugh. Already I have gained confidence, friends and got to undergo in activities which I wouldn't normally do on a Wednesday evening.

PROFILE:

Name: Emily Jeffries

Age: 19

Occupation: Veterinary nursing student

YFC club: Swaffham

How long have you been a YFC member?: Four months

- Swaffham YFC meets at the town's Conservative Club on Wednesday evenings. For more details about Norfolk Young Farmers contact the county office on 01603 731307.