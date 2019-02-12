Norfolk Young Farmers celebrate sporting and competition victories

Wymondham Young Farmers' Club celebrated three victories at the County Sports Day. Picture: Norfolk YFC Norfolk YFC

Norfolk Young Farmers enjoyed successes against their club rivals in a day of sports and competitions at Easton and Otley College.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Young Farmers county chairman Lucy Stowell won the Eastern Area senior member of the year title at the YFC Eastern Area Spring Competitions day. Picture: Holly Garrod Norfolk Young Farmers county chairman Lucy Stowell won the Eastern Area senior member of the year title at the YFC Eastern Area Spring Competitions day. Picture: Holly Garrod

The campus outside Norwich was the venue for the County Sports Day and also the Eastern Area Spring Competitions, which saw clubs representing their county against competitors from across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Essex and Hertfordshire.

The sports day included badminton, mixed netball and rugby for all senior members, with Wymondham Young Farmers celebrating victories in all three of the competitions.

During the Eastern Area Spring Competitions, Norfolk took part in public speaking events, with the Junior Readers from Harleston Countrysiders taking first prize. They will now be representing Norfolk YFC at the national competition in July.

And county chairman Lucy Stowell completed a day of notable successes by winning the Eastern Area senior member of the year title, securing her place in the national final in May.