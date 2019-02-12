Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Norfolk Young Farmers celebrate sporting and competition victories

PUBLISHED: 07:22 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 08 March 2019

Wymondham Young Farmers' Club celebrated three victories at the County Sports Day. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Wymondham Young Farmers' Club celebrated three victories at the County Sports Day. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Norfolk YFC

Norfolk Young Farmers enjoyed successes against their club rivals in a day of sports and competitions at Easton and Otley College.

Norfolk Young Farmers county chairman Lucy Stowell won the Eastern Area senior member of the year title at the YFC Eastern Area Spring Competitions day. Picture: Holly GarrodNorfolk Young Farmers county chairman Lucy Stowell won the Eastern Area senior member of the year title at the YFC Eastern Area Spring Competitions day. Picture: Holly Garrod

The campus outside Norwich was the venue for the County Sports Day and also the Eastern Area Spring Competitions, which saw clubs representing their county against competitors from across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Essex and Hertfordshire.

The sports day included badminton, mixed netball and rugby for all senior members, with Wymondham Young Farmers celebrating victories in all three of the competitions.

During the Eastern Area Spring Competitions, Norfolk took part in public speaking events, with the Junior Readers from Harleston Countrysiders taking first prize. They will now be representing Norfolk YFC at the national competition in July.

And county chairman Lucy Stowell completed a day of notable successes by winning the Eastern Area senior member of the year title, securing her place in the national final in May.

Most Read

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Then and now: Do you remember these former Norwich pubs?

The former Duke of Connaught pub sign on Livingstone Street in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Norwich woman who left university to care for dying father told she will develop same type of Alzheimer’s as him

Laura Sides who will run the London Marathon to support Dementia Revolution. Photo: PA Real Life/Collect

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

Then and now: Do you remember these former Norwich pubs?

The former Duke of Connaught pub sign on Livingstone Street in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher

Coffee shop with focus on Swedish café culture to open in Norwich

Mark Lawrence, who will be opening Fika in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Running column: It’s all about the marathon journey but Mark Armstrong picks up a little bonus at the Cambridge Half Marathon

Mark Armstrong in action at the Cambridge Half Marathon. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists