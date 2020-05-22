Future of grassland to be debated at virtual farm meeting

The future of grassland will be discussed at a virtual farm meeting hosted by Norfolk's Yield network. Picture: Chris Hill Chris Hill

Farming challenges which will shape the future of grasslands will be discussed at an online “virtual” meeting hosted by a Norfolk rural business network.

The Virtual Yield event, starting from 7.30pm on June 3, is the second to be organised during the coronavirus lockdown by Yield (Young, Innovative, Enterprising, Learning and Developing) – a network for younger members of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

Guest speakers are Jake Fiennes, conservation manager at the Holkham Estate, and James Robinson, a dairy farmer from Cumbria followed by thousands on Twitter as @JRfromStrickley.

Event organiser Andrew Spinks said: “The title is ‘The future of grasslands in England’, which gives us an opportunity – depending on where the evening goes – to look at a broad range of topics which fall under the umbrella of grassland.

“Over the past twelve months we have seen the media challenge the validity of ruminant livestock production, we have seen stories about rewilding, flooding the lowlands and covering the highlands with trees, and that’s before we start to talk about public access and the opportunities for extra revenue from turning grassland into leisure ground.”

• For more information or to register for the free Zoom meeting, see the Yield network’s booking page on Eventbrite.