Young Farmers profile: Thomas English, 24, on his passion for farm machines

Thomas English of Downham Market Young Farmers' Club is a field sales manager for agricultural machinery firm Claas. Picture: Matt Lock Matt Lock

As part of our regular series of profiles on the region's Young Farmers' Club members, 24-year-old THOMAS ENGLISH explains how he built his career in the world of farm machinery.

My dad always worked with machines so it was only natural that I would follow suit.

After leaving Downham Market High School aged 16, I completed a four-year apprenticeship in land-based engineering, with three years partly spent at Reaseheath College in Cheshire where machinery manufacturer Claas sends its trainees.

I was really busy building a career as an apprentice service engineer for Claas in my late teens so I could only attend YFC meetings when time became available.

After completing my three-year apprenticeship, I qualified as a service engineer. My days were spent servicing tractors and combine harvesters, preparing new machinery and fixing breakdowns throughout north-west Norfolk.

My favourite part of the job is definitely harvest time. Working with Claas always means that it is very busy through the summer months. I look forward to harvest every year and enjoy spending the long evenings out and about in the fields.

After eight very enjoyable years working as a service engineer, an opportunity arose to become a field sales manager. I have now been in this role just over a year and I am thoroughly enjoying the different challenge. My days are now spent visiting customers, demonstrating new machinery, and selling a wide range of machinery. Harvest time is still my favourite, as this is our busy time of year with all the machines out working hard.

I really enjoy my career in agriculture and the variety that it brings to my working day. Claas is a great company to work for, with lots of opportunities for future progression. Being part of Downham Market YFC has given me a chance to meet like-minded people and make some great friends.

Working in agriculture can have its downfalls as it's a very busy industry to be in and there is not much time for a personal life. However, I make time to watch the Canaries play, as I am a season ticket holder for Norwich City Football Club.

- Downham Market YFC meets at the Conservative Club in Downham Market on Wednesday evening. For more details about Norfolk Young Farmers contact the county office on 01603 731307.