Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Young Farmers profile: How 22-year-old Thomas Bryant was inspired to become a butcher

24 October, 2019 - 12:00
Dereham Young Farmer Thomas Bryant works as a butcher in Hingham. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Dereham Young Farmer Thomas Bryant works as a butcher in Hingham. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Norfolk YFC

As part of our regular series of profiles on the region's Young Farmers' Club members, 22-year-old butcher THOMAS BRYANT explains how a club visit as a child inspired his future career choices.

Dereham Young Farmer Thomas Bryant is a part-time firewood merchant. Picture: Norfolk YFCDereham Young Farmer Thomas Bryant is a part-time firewood merchant. Picture: Norfolk YFC

I am a hard-working full-time butcher in Hingham as well as a part-time firewood merchant and an active member of Dereham Young Farmers.

I attended Wymondham High School and I was a member of Wymondham Countrysiders, a junior Young Farmers Club for 10 to 16-year-olds.

The experiences at Countrysiders were vast and varied and were really rewarding. I learned a lot about myself.

It was with Countrysiders that I went to Poultec, a training venue at South Green in Mattishall. This particular evening meeting was an "introduction to butchery" and I was really inspired. I decided to follow my instincts and applied for a job at a butcher's shop in Hingham, working for Barry Drewery.

Following high school, due to the fact I couldn't get a full time job at the butcher's, I attended Easton College. I completed a year-and-a-half Level 2 diploma course in livestock production. This decision has been really beneficial to my butchery career, as by the time I finished the course I was offered a full-time job at the butchery. The rest, as they say, is history.

I set up the firewood business after speaking to customers in the butcher's. I realised there was a gap in the local area for supplying split seasoned hardwood. So, I bought a heavy-duty chopping axe, as well as borrowing my dad's chainsaw. I was able to source the wood from a close friend who is in the forestry business.

The busiest time of year for the butcher's shop and for the supply of logs is during the winter especially at Christmas. I can work anything up to 17 hours a day during this busy period so having the support of family, friends and Dereham Young Farmers means that I have a good work-life balance.

Thinking ahead and for the future, I would like to use the Young Farmers Skills Initiative Fund to get my trailer test, which will allow multiple wood deliveries on the same day, which will be a more efficient use of my time and mileage.

PROFILE:

Name: Thomas Bryant

Age 22:

Occupation: Full time butcher, part time firewood merchant

YFC Club: Dereham

- Dereham YFC meets at The Flying Club in Shipdham on Tuesday evenings. For more details about Norfolk Young Farmers contact the county office on 01603 731307.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C

Well-known restaurant sells at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

‘The building is safe’ - hairdresser’s message after ‘at risk’ register worries customers

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes has died

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

Pub landlord in court on child assault charges

King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists