Norfolk Young Farmers will need to dig deep during charity challenges

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 17 April 2019

Harleston Young Farmers' Club (YFC) is planning a 160-mile charity cycle ride to raise money for Marie Curie. Picture: Norfolk YFC.

Harleston Young Farmers' Club (YFC) is planning a 160-mile charity cycle ride to raise money for Marie Curie. Picture: Norfolk YFC.

Norfolk YFC

Young farmers in Diss and Harleston are planning two exhausting charity challenges – on two legs and two wheels – to raise money for good causes.

Diss Young Farmers' Club (YFC) is planning a 50km charity walk in memory of Josh Gilbert (right) who is pictured with club chairman Jacob Gooderham. Picture: Norfolk YFC.Diss Young Farmers' Club (YFC) is planning a 50km charity walk in memory of Josh Gilbert (right) who is pictured with club chairman Jacob Gooderham. Picture: Norfolk YFC.

Members of Diss Young Farmers' Club (YFC) are preparing to walk 50km from Weybourne to Hunstanton in 25 hours later this month, braving the cold and camping overnight with permission of the Holkham Estate.

The effort will raise money for Heart UK, a charity promoting healthier lifestyles by providing support and information for people with concerns about high cholesterol.

The club decided to make Heart UK its chosen charity for the year in memory of a friend of the club, Josh Gilbert – also known as Bear. The walk will take place on the weekend of April 27-28, and has been named “25k-a-day for Bear”.

For more information, or to join in the walk, see Diss Young Farmers' Club's Facebook page.

Harleston Young Farmers' Club (YFC) is planning a 160-mile charity cycle ride to raise money for Marie Curie. Pictured is club chairman Hannah Bradshaw. Picture: Norfolk YFC.Harleston Young Farmers' Club (YFC) is planning a 160-mile charity cycle ride to raise money for Marie Curie. Pictured is club chairman Hannah Bradshaw. Picture: Norfolk YFC.

Meanwhile, this weekend, eight members of Harleston YFC will be cycling 160 miles from the National Young Farmers' Centre in Coventry back to their club house in Harleston.

The team has been training in all weathers for the two-day cycle ride which will raise money for Marie Curie, a charity which provides care and support for people with a terminal illnesses, and their families.

Donations can be made at Harleston YFC's JustGiving page.

The club has already raised £150 for the same charity with its annual “Nite of Lite” social at the Barnham Broom hotel outside Norwich.

Harleston YFC's 'Nite of Lite' event raised money for the Marie Curie charity. Picture: Norfolk YFCHarleston YFC's 'Nite of Lite' event raised money for the Marie Curie charity. Picture: Norfolk YFC

The event attracted Young Farmers from across Norfolk and beyond, who dressed up in neon clothing including high-visibility jackets and glow sticks while dancing to a disco, provided by Hi-Lites Roadshow.

