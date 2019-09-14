Search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Opinion

Rallying cry for new recruits in landmark year for Norfolk Young Farmers

14 September, 2019 - 06:00
2019 is a landmark year for Norfolk's Young Farmers' Clubs, pictured here at the Norfolk YFC Rally 2019. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Norfolk YFC

In a landmark year for Norfolk's Young Farmers' Clubs, the organisation's new county press officer LUKE WING says there has never been a better time to join the YFC.

Welcome to the start of a fantastic new year at Norfolk Young Farmers' Clubs (YFC).

We start this YFC year off with a new county executive committee, new targets and new goals amongst our 11 senior clubs and 15 junior clubs - and there has never been a better time to be a member of our fantastic society.

As the new press and publicity officer of Norfolk YFC, I have the responsibility of writing reports on all the exciting Young Farmers events happening around the county.

This is a special year as Norfolk YFC celebrates 75 years of active service and the National Farmers' Union (NFU) their 100th anniversary. Both strutted their stuff in the grand ring at the Royal Norfolk Show earlier this year in a parade that was a marvellous display of Norfolk's fantastic farming history with all the bells and whistles an elaborate farming pageant should have, and the good-hearted humour that our organisations offer.

I take the time now to say this clearly: please do not be put off by our organisation's name. We understand it can be very easy to assume stereotypes when the words "young", "farmers" and "clubs" are used.

However, the farming industry is very diverse, so why should the type of person involved with it be any different? We have so much to offer, no matter what part of the county you are from, and there is always room for more clubs.

This year we say goodbye to our outgoing chairlady Lucy Stowell after a two-term tenure leading the county, and we say hello to William De Feyter a livestock farmer who has worked his way up the ranks as our new Norfolk YFC chairman. Will is well known among the YFC community, a member of North Walsham YFC and is in the final for pig finisher of the year at the National Pig Awards being held in London in November.

I look forward to bringing you all the exciting YFC events held this year. This Saturday, September 14, is the Wobblefest, a gin and cider festival being held at the Old Vicarage campsite in the village of Moulton St Mary from 6pm. It will be a night of music, quality gin and cider from near and far and a good YFC knees-up. See you there.

