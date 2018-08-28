Norfolk Wildlife Trust demands major improvements to government’s Environment Bill

Norfolk Wildlife Trust chief executive Pamela Abbott speaking at the Norfolk: A World-Class Environment conference in Norwich in December 2018. Picture: Chris Hill Chris Hill

Norfolk Wildlife Trust has called for major improvements to the government’s draft Environment Bill, saying it does not go far enough to tackle the “vast environmental challenge we face”.

The trust says the proposed “green watchdog” needs to be stronger and more independent if it is to hold the government to account, including having powers to issue fines if the government fails to implement environmental legislation properly.

It also says the accompanying policy note misses out key measures including the production of “nature recovery network” maps and compliance with these.

Pamela Abbott, chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said: “Now ministers and MPs must improve upon this draft bill to create a bold visionary piece of legislation proportionate to the vast environmental challenge we face. Unless they do, we will regret losing still more wildlife and the health of our ecosystems for generations to come.

“Critically, an ambitious bill would put nature’s recovery on to a statutory footing by mapping out where wildlife must be protected and where habitats must be improved – a Nature Recovery Network on land and at sea.”