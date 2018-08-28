Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Wildlife Trust demands major improvements to government’s Environment Bill

PUBLISHED: 10:41 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:45 21 December 2018

Norfolk Wildlife Trust chief executive Pamela Abbott speaking at the Norfolk: A World-Class Environment conference in Norwich in December 2018. Picture: Chris Hill

Norfolk Wildlife Trust chief executive Pamela Abbott speaking at the Norfolk: A World-Class Environment conference in Norwich in December 2018. Picture: Chris Hill

Chris Hill

Norfolk Wildlife Trust has called for major improvements to the government’s draft Environment Bill, saying it does not go far enough to tackle the “vast environmental challenge we face”.

The trust says the proposed “green watchdog” needs to be stronger and more independent if it is to hold the government to account, including having powers to issue fines if the government fails to implement environmental legislation properly.

It also says the accompanying policy note misses out key measures including the production of “nature recovery network” maps and compliance with these.

Pamela Abbott, chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said: “Now ministers and MPs must improve upon this draft bill to create a bold visionary piece of legislation proportionate to the vast environmental challenge we face. Unless they do, we will regret losing still more wildlife and the health of our ecosystems for generations to come.

“Critically, an ambitious bill would put nature’s recovery on to a statutory footing by mapping out where wildlife must be protected and where habitats must be improved – a Nature Recovery Network on land and at sea.”

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Probe into fraud and misuse of taxpayers’ money during Lutfur Rahman era is closed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police reveal FOUR people were injured in knife attack inside two health centres in Bow

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two vehicle crash leaves driver trapped - 24 hours after four vehicle crash on same road

The A146 at Beccles near the Morrisons supermarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Road to be closed for emergency flooding repairs

Archive photo of the village of Rickinghall. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists