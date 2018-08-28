Search

Advanced search

Challenging times call for greater farming efficiencies, says Norfolk vet

PUBLISHED: 07:05 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:21 02 December 2018

Tom Hume of Westover Veterinary Centre. Photo: Steve Adams

Tom Hume of Westover Veterinary Centre. Photo: Steve Adams

A Norfolk vet says forward-thinking livestock farmers can turn the challenges of their industry to their advantage – by focusing on performance and production efficiencies through better animal health.

Tom Hume is a director of Westover Veterinary Centre at Hainford, which is about to open a new branch at the Breckland Veterinary Centre in Snetterton.

He said with farmers facing uncertain times amid changing consumer trends and Brexit, his growing team has shifted its focus onto disease prevention and improving welfare and productivity.

“The bigger picture for us would be Brexit and the financial viability of farms without subsidies,” he said.

“Sometimes spending more increases the profitability. My favourite example is measuring pelvises in heifers. You invest in checking that the pelvis of the heifer is big enough to have a calf and you save money in the long term because you don’t have any welfare issues or loss of production further down the line.

“Maybe at the moment 10pc of our suckler farms would do that. So there is work to be done to encourage farmers into thinking there are better ways to spend their veterinary investment.”

Another example of hardships inspiring renewed focus was this summer’s heatwave, said Mr Hume, which led to a lack of forage and forced farmers to consider feed efficiency and explore different types of food for their cattle.

And he said other big issues “looming in the background” for livestock producers are the public campaigns around issues like the environment and veganism – but better practices would help farmers make their case in those debates.

“One of the things we firmly believe is that if you grow your animals efficiently that is going to minimise the environmental impact as much as possible,” he said.

“If you can finish your lamb in 90-100 days rather than 200, it is more efficient and you have produced that meat while reducing your emissions.

“By feeding animals better and controlling the parasites that slow down their growth, the healthier they are the quicker they will grow.”

Mr Hume accepted that could be a difficult discussion to have with animal rights campaigners, but added: “We believe in farming and, as vets, we have to ensure all animals have the best life, and the best death, possible.

“If they fail to be killed at their target age and weight it is because they have suffered from parasites or a nutritional deficiency or some other disease. So we have to say is it better to be alive longer struggling with these problems, or not?”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video ‘It is terribly sad for the whole of Norwich’: Staff plead with House of Fraser boss to save store

House of Fraser owner and Mike Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United Football Club. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide