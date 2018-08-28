Search

Norfolk farmer sells a single sugar beet for £600

PUBLISHED: 15:12 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:12 09 November 2018

A sugar beet grown by Andrew Ross (second left) made £600 at an auction at Holt Rugby Club's annual dinner, where the guest speaker was former England rugby star Jeff Probyn (centre). Picture: Holt Rugby Club.

A sugar beet grown by Andrew Ross (second left) made £600 at an auction at Holt Rugby Club's annual dinner, where the guest speaker was former England rugby star Jeff Probyn (centre). Picture: Holt Rugby Club.

Holt Rugby Club

While some farmers might complain about the price paid for their crops, one Norfolk grower is very happy indeed – after selling a single sugar beet for a staggering £600.

The beet grown by Andrew Ross was auctioned at Holt Rugby Club’s annual dinner earlier this month, where the guest speaker was former England rugby union star Jeff Probyn.

Mr Ross, who organised the event, said the sale has become an annual – if eccentric – tradition to raise funds for the club. In front of a crowd of 184 dinner guests, the beet was auctioned twice after being returned to the auctioneer by the first buyer, making a total of £600.

It’s a stark contrast to the usual price paid to farmers for sugar beet, of around £20 per tonne.

As a national representative for beet growers, Mr Ross joked that he didn’t want to set a precedent for any future price negotiations.

“I am up for re-election to the NFU Sugar Board this November and I don’t want growers to think I can get that figure for all their beet,” he said.

