Wonder-braaaaaa! Meet the Norfolk sheep which wears DD-cup lingerie
PUBLISHED: 12:11 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 12 April 2019
Some might say she looks like mutton dressed as lamb – after all, sheep don’t usually wear a bra.
But there’s a very good reason for this Norfolk ewe’s tantalising foray into designer lambing lingerie.
The buxom Beulah is among the new springtime mothers at Barnards Farm in Wymondham, but her droopy udder meant she was struggling to feed her twin lambs.
So shepherd David Cross came up with an unlikely solution from a neighbour’s underwear drawer – customising a discarded 44DD bra into the world’s first “Wonder-braaaaa”.
“She’s an older Beulah ewe, perfectly fit and healthy, just her udder needed a bit of extra support to make it easier for the lambs to latch on,” said Mr Cross’s wife, Kathryn. “She’s got plenty of milk but got a bit droopy in the undercarriage – it comes to us all in old age.
“My neighbour was throwing out an old bra and David thought it could be re-purposed as a ‘boulder holder’ to help the ewe out. He cut out a couple of holes for the teats and her back legs fitted nicely through the straps and it works a treat.
“The twin lambs needed a bit of guidance to start with but they are getting the hang of it now.
“Shepherds have to be quite creative sometimes.”