Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

100 years of Norfolk's farming heritage celebrated at Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 12:21 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 09 May 2019

A special service at Norwich Cathedral celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union. Picture: John Newton / NFU

A special service at Norwich Cathedral celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union. Picture: John Newton / NFU

John Newton / NFU

A special service was held at Norwich Cathedral as part of the centenary celebrations for Norfolk's branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU).

Members of the Loddon and Norwich NFU branch, along with county office holders and guests, attended choral Evensong, which included agricultural themes.

About 70 worshippers were welcomed by the Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, who was also president of the Royal Norfolk Show two years ago.

The service also celebrated Julian of Norwich, and included the traditional farmers' hymn, "We plough the fields and scatter."

You may also want to watch:

The 24-strong choir sang an anthem of words by Dame Julian, set by Ashley Grote, the cathedral's Master of Music. Dame Julian's book, The Revelations of Divine Love, is thought to be the first written by a woman in English, which has survived.

During the service, the congregation was invited to follow the choir in procession down the nave through the cathedral's great west door when the Dean led brief prayers in front of Dame Julian's statue. During this brief interlude, the rain stopped and the sun shone. Five guides showed the party around the cathedral before refreshments were served.

Branch chairman William Turner urged fellow members to support the NFU's "Farming Forever" grand ring display at next month's Royal Norfolk Show. He said volunteers would be most welcome.

In closing, Norfolk NFU chairman Nick Deane said farmers had joined forces 100 years ago to seek fair prices and returns for home-grown food.

As the industry faces challenges of more political and economic uncertainty, the role of the NFU was just as important today as it was in the days immediately after the First World War, he said.

He reminded his audience that farming was plunged into a terrible depression in summer 1921 when government scrapped all price support without any warning in what became known as "The Great Betrayal."

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Norwich venue named among country’s best loved historic pubs

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman spent brother’s money on shopping and university fees, court hears

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Canaries defender vows to return from loan and fight for Premier League chance

Marcel Franke in action for Norwich City at Fulham on the opening day of the 2017=18 season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘People are still happy to buy’ - Warnings about future climate threats fail to deter seaside house-hunters

North Norfolk District Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council have urged utility companies to help them tackle the 'ever-increasing burden' of coastal erosion. Pictured - Clifftop homes at risk on the Hemsby Coastline. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists