Norfolk HarFest will celebrate the county's farming bounty at Norwich Cathedral

Tractors, pumpkins and farmyard animals will be on display at Norwich Cathedral during an annual celebration of the county's harvest.

Norfolk HarFest 2019 will return to Norwich Cathedral on Saturday October 5. Picture: RNAA Norfolk HarFest 2019 will return to Norwich Cathedral on Saturday October 5. Picture: RNAA

Norfolk HarFest returns for its fourth year on Saturday 5 October, bringing the best of the county's food and farming into the heart of the city.

The free event, organised by the team behind the Royal Norfolk Show, aims to educate and entertain visitors with activities relating to agriculture and the harvest.

"Harvest is so important to the agricultural community and for Norfolk as a whole, and I'm excited we are celebrating it in the centre of Norwich," said James Hill, show director for the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA).

"The fourth HarFest will ensure that the whole family will enjoy this free event with massive machinery, a range of livestock, inspiring activities and a huge range of local produce on show."

Visitors will have the chance to sample the county's award-winning foods at the event including seasonal chutneys, sausage rolls and soft cheeses, the only cider brewed in Norfolk, and gins distilled with Norfolk water.

Activities for children include the chance to get a farmer's-eye view from behind the wheel of a tractor, or to get close to their favourite farmyard animals inside Mr Mawkin's Farm, including sheep, cattle, kid goats and pigs.

And Kiddy Cook, an organisation which encourages young people to make informed healthy living choices, will run hands-on activities such as guessing mystery vegetables based on touch and taste.

Organisers said Norfolk HarFest would not be possible without the support of local organisations including farm machinery dealer Ben Burgess, Easton and Otley College, the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, north Norfolk farmer Tim Papworth and Norfolk Young Farmers.

- Norfolk HarFest takes place at Norwich Cathedral on Saturday 5 October, from 10am-4pm. Entry is free. For more information see the RNAA website.