Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Norfolk HarFest will celebrate the county's farming bounty at Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 14:12 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 24 September 2019

Norfolk HarFest 2018 at Norwich Cathedral. Pictured: Mr Mawkin the scarecrow. Picture: Chris Hill

Norfolk HarFest 2018 at Norwich Cathedral. Pictured: Mr Mawkin the scarecrow. Picture: Chris Hill

Chris Hill

Tractors, pumpkins and farmyard animals will be on display at Norwich Cathedral during an annual celebration of the county's harvest.

Norfolk HarFest 2019 will return to Norwich Cathedral on Saturday October 5. Picture: RNAANorfolk HarFest 2019 will return to Norwich Cathedral on Saturday October 5. Picture: RNAA

Norfolk HarFest returns for its fourth year on Saturday 5 October, bringing the best of the county's food and farming into the heart of the city.

The free event, organised by the team behind the Royal Norfolk Show, aims to educate and entertain visitors with activities relating to agriculture and the harvest.

"Harvest is so important to the agricultural community and for Norfolk as a whole, and I'm excited we are celebrating it in the centre of Norwich," said James Hill, show director for the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA).

"The fourth HarFest will ensure that the whole family will enjoy this free event with massive machinery, a range of livestock, inspiring activities and a huge range of local produce on show."

Norfolk HarFest 2019 will return to Norwich Cathedral on Saturday October 5. Picture: RNAANorfolk HarFest 2019 will return to Norwich Cathedral on Saturday October 5. Picture: RNAA

Visitors will have the chance to sample the county's award-winning foods at the event including seasonal chutneys, sausage rolls and soft cheeses, the only cider brewed in Norfolk, and gins distilled with Norfolk water.

Activities for children include the chance to get a farmer's-eye view from behind the wheel of a tractor, or to get close to their favourite farmyard animals inside Mr Mawkin's Farm, including sheep, cattle, kid goats and pigs.

And Kiddy Cook, an organisation which encourages young people to make informed healthy living choices, will run hands-on activities such as guessing mystery vegetables based on touch and taste.

Organisers said Norfolk HarFest would not be possible without the support of local organisations including farm machinery dealer Ben Burgess, Easton and Otley College, the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, north Norfolk farmer Tim Papworth and Norfolk Young Farmers.

- Norfolk HarFest takes place at Norwich Cathedral on Saturday 5 October, from 10am-4pm. Entry is free. For more information see the RNAA website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Worker flown to hospital after ‘explosion’ at fireproofing factory

Police had cordoned off the road for a number of hours. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was powerful enough to wipe out Norwich’ - Britain’s nuclear weapons hidden in village

Former atomic weapons factory which is now Gorse Industrial Estate at Barnham. Owner Keith Eldred. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Virgin Money axes 50 jobs as Norfolk site set to close

Discovery House in Norwich is set to close, making 50 people redundant. Picture: Archant

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Worker flown to hospital after ‘explosion’ at fireproofing factory

Police had cordoned off the road for a number of hours. Photo: Matthew Nixon

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists