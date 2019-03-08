Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available
Video

HarFest farming celebration brings thousands of visitors to Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 17:07 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 05 October 2019

Tom and Raimy Stephenson enjoying Mr Mawkin's Farm at the Norfolk HarFest at the Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Tom and Raimy Stephenson enjoying Mr Mawkin's Farm at the Norfolk HarFest at the Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

City children were introduced to the joys of the countryside as thousands of people joined a harvest celebration in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral.

Alex and Oscar Demetriou at the Norfolk HarFest at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ella WilkinsonAlex and Oscar Demetriou at the Norfolk HarFest at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk HarFest, organised by the team behind the Royal Norfolk Show, featured fun rural experiences including chances to sit behind the wheel of a tractor, roll a giant pumpkin along the grass, or meet their favourite farmyard animals such as sheep, goats, pigs and even a shire horse.

Meanwhile, the end product of the county's farming expertise was on show in the cloisters, where award-winning Norfolk foods on offer included seasonal chutneys, sausages, soft cheeses, cakes, cider and gins.

Organisers said the fourth annual event was the most successful so far, with an estimated 6,000 visitors.

Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, said: "We've enjoyed a very fine autumnal day to bring this celebration of all that is good about Norfolk's food and farming into the fine city of Norwich.

Jack, Samuel and George playing cowsplat at the Norfolk HarFest. Picture: Ella WilkinsonJack, Samuel and George playing cowsplat at the Norfolk HarFest. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"This is the fourth edition, and I think we have got the balance just about right. It is a fantastic visitor experience which is a way for families, particularly those with children, to engage with the business of farming and to mark this important point in the year."

Millie enjoying Mr Mawkin's Farm at the Norfolk HarFest at the Cathedral. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMillie enjoying Mr Mawkin's Farm at the Norfolk HarFest at the Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Megan grinding flour at the Norfolk HarFest at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMegan grinding flour at the Norfolk HarFest at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Martha enjoying Mr Mawkin's Farm at the Norfolk HarFest at the Cathedral. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMartha enjoying Mr Mawkin's Farm at the Norfolk HarFest at the Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car flipped onto side outside Norwich police station

A car was flipped onto its side on Sprowston Road in Norwich last night. Picture: Archant

TEAM NEWS: Can it get any worse for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke?

Todd Cantwell missed two days training for Norwich City with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Slippery roads warning as car ends up on its side in crash

Police were called to a road just outside of Stanhoe, near Docking, where a car was found flipped onto its side. Photo: Kings Lynn Police

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car flipped onto side outside Norwich police station

A car was flipped onto its side on Sprowston Road in Norwich last night. Picture: Archant

‘It is no miracle we are not competitive’ - Farke’s brutal assessment after 5-1 Villa hammering

Wesley notched a first half brace but had a penalty saved by Norwich City keeper Michael McGovern Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 5-1 Premier League mauling against Aston Villa

Norwich City were hammered 5-1 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Lt

Norwich City 1-5 Aston Villa - Canaries thrashed by Villa at Carrow Road

The Norwich players looks dejected after conceding their sides 5th goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists