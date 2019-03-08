Video

HarFest farming celebration brings thousands of visitors to Norwich Cathedral

Tom and Raimy Stephenson enjoying Mr Mawkin's Farm at the Norfolk HarFest at the Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

City children were introduced to the joys of the countryside as thousands of people joined a harvest celebration in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex and Oscar Demetriou at the Norfolk HarFest at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Alex and Oscar Demetriou at the Norfolk HarFest at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk HarFest, organised by the team behind the Royal Norfolk Show, featured fun rural experiences including chances to sit behind the wheel of a tractor, roll a giant pumpkin along the grass, or meet their favourite farmyard animals such as sheep, goats, pigs and even a shire horse.

Meanwhile, the end product of the county's farming expertise was on show in the cloisters, where award-winning Norfolk foods on offer included seasonal chutneys, sausages, soft cheeses, cakes, cider and gins.

Organisers said the fourth annual event was the most successful so far, with an estimated 6,000 visitors.

Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, said: "We've enjoyed a very fine autumnal day to bring this celebration of all that is good about Norfolk's food and farming into the fine city of Norwich.

Jack, Samuel and George playing cowsplat at the Norfolk HarFest. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Jack, Samuel and George playing cowsplat at the Norfolk HarFest. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"This is the fourth edition, and I think we have got the balance just about right. It is a fantastic visitor experience which is a way for families, particularly those with children, to engage with the business of farming and to mark this important point in the year."

Millie enjoying Mr Mawkin's Farm at the Norfolk HarFest at the Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Millie enjoying Mr Mawkin's Farm at the Norfolk HarFest at the Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Megan grinding flour at the Norfolk HarFest at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Megan grinding flour at the Norfolk HarFest at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ella Wilkinson