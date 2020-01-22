Should farmers think twice before cutting their hedgerows?

Norfolk farmers have been urged to consider the biodiversity and carbon reduction benefits of their hedgerows before cutting them. Picture: Fay Neale / iWitness24 (c) copyright citizenside.com

Farmers should consider whether cutting their hedgerows annually is always the best way to manage this valuable environmental asset which harbours a huge range of wildlife, said farm advisers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While the need for large-scale tree-planting has dominated recent discussions about climate change and carbon reduction, Norfolk FWAG (Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group) says the value of new hedgerows must not be overlooked - as well as the need improve the management of existing hedge networks.

Business manager Mike Edwards said hedgerows have huge biodiversity value, with an estimated 2,000 insect species, 64 birds and 20 mammals using them for food or shelter during their life-cycle.

They can also soak up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and play an important role in sheltering crops and livestock, while linking up nature-rich areas of grassland, woodland and heathland.

While there are clearly instances where leaving hedges to grow un-cut is not practical or sensible - such as those adjacent to roads, power or telephone lines - Mr Edwards said farmers and landowners should think carefully before routinely cutting the other hedgerows within their fields.

"The management of hedgerows has changed over time from the days when there was lots of winter labour available on farms, when hedges would have been harvested for firewood, to today where the vast majority are mechanically trimmed," he said.

"Reducing our greenhouse gas emissions is becoming a priority for everyone and we must consider whether this regular cutting is always the best management technique we can use. There are emissions released in the tractor-mounted flailing operation and therefore emissions that could be reduced by simply trimming less. The uncut hedge growth will also be soaking up more CO2 and converting it to carbon in its branches and roots. The management of hedgerows is one of a series of measures identified to help the agricultural industry to reach 'net zero' greenhouse gas emissions as set out by the National Farmers' Union (NFU).

"There are also many additional benefits of a reduced hedgerow cutting regime. A hedge that is cut every three years is also more abundant in early-season flowers and pollen for our pollinators and has a greater abundance of berries for our farmland birds and small mammals."

- Norfolk FWAG is organising a farm walk to discuss sustainable hedgerow management with farmers, hosted by MacGregor Farming Partnership at Mill Farm, Great Witchingham, at 10am on January 29. To book a place, go to Norfolk FWAG's event registration page.