WATCH: With Brexit just 50 days away, how confident are Norfolk farmers about the future?

With just 50 days to go until Brexit, the uncertainties surrounding agricultural trade, new market opportunities and environmental regulation were among the key topics discussed at the 2019 Norfolk Farming Conference.

Hundreds of delegates gathered at the John Innes Centre Conference Centre to hear debate and opinion from industry leaders, politicians, consumer analysts and working farmers.

This year’s theme of Defining the Future aimed to go beyond the immediate concerns over the phasing out of farm subsidies and the evolving competitive landscape after Brexit, and look ahead to the business opportunities available to resilient, focused and competitive farm businesses.

So we asked a cross-section of farmers: With Brexit just 50 days away and given everything you’ve heard at the conference, how confident do you feel about the future of Norfolk farming?

The question brought a range of opinions – click on the video above to see the farmers’ responses.

