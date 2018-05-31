Search

Advanced search

Gallery

New Ribena berries are harvested as 20 years of climate research finally bears fruit

PUBLISHED: 15:44 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 17 July 2020

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Pictured: Farm owner Mark Buckingham (front) and farm manager Ben Robson. Picture: Chris Hill

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Pictured: Farm owner Mark Buckingham (front) and farm manager Ben Robson. Picture: Chris Hill

Chris Hill

Norfolk fruit farmers are harvesting the first crop of Ribena berries bred to cope with the impact of climate change – the culmination of more than 20 years of research.

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris HillA new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris Hill

A new variety of blackcurrant, named Ben Lawers, is fruiting for the first time this year after being developed through a partnership between the James Hutton Institute in Scotland and Lucozade Ribena Suntory, which uses 90pc of Britain’s blackcurrants to make its popular fruit drink.

Blackcurrant bushes need a “winter chill” – an extended period of cold temperatures – in order to bear fruit the following summer, putting them at risk during warming winters.

Mark Buckingham, of Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham – one of six Ribena growers in Norfolk – started harvesting his first Ben Lawers berries this week.

The farmer, who previously worked for 15 years as a maths teacher and hockey coach at Gresham’s School in Holt, said the effects of a warming climate had become increasingly evident ever since he returned to the family farm following the death of his father Michael Buckingham in 2010.

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris HillA new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris Hill

“I cannot emphasise enough that in the ten years since my father died, there has been perhaps one in three years where it has been cold enough for blackcurrants,” he said.

“I grew up on this farm and I have lived with blackcurrants my whole life. We would consistently grow good tonnages every year. Now if we have a warm winter we have considerably less crop than we would expect.

“In the months from the beginning of October to the end of February the blackcurrants require a certain number of hours below 7C. All the varieties have different winter chilling requirements but on average they need 2,000 hours of that chilling time throughout the winter.

“This year we have only had 1,900 chilling hours here, but the Lawers only needs 1,500. As we move forward with these warmer winters we need a bit of help.

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris HillA new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris Hill

“Ribena have invested a huge amount of money in research and they have bred so many different varieties of blackcurrants. Very few of them make it to this stage where they can be purchased and put in the ground.

“It is a proper team effort. We are taking a risk in planting them, because we trust their judgement. They want great juice quality, and we want good yields and berries that are disease-resistant and climate-resistant, so these are providing for everyone.”

“The Lawers berries have huge potential – I don’t think I have ever seen a nicer-looking field of blackcurrants. The growth is staggering. We are very pleased with them.”

Lucozade Ribena Suntory said it has invested more than £10m in its work with the James Hutton Institute, including recent funding of £500,000 to continue its research into climate change which began two decades ago.

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris HillA new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris Hill

Harriet Prosser, an agronomist at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: “This year’s harvest sees farmers reaping the rewards as 20 years of research comes to fruition.

“Harvest is always the most exciting time of the year but this time around it promises to be doubly rewarding. This year’s weather has demonstrated why we need to be on the front foot in adapting to a changing climate.”

Blackcurrants have been bred at the James Hutton Institute in Scotland since 1956 and now account for around half of the blackcurrants grown in the world. Hutton varieties are all named after Scottish mountains and all have the “Ben” prefix.

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris HillA new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris Hill

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris HillA new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris Hill

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris HillA new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris Hill

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Pictured: Farm owner Mark Buckingham (front) and farm manager Ben Robson. Picture: Chris HillA new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Pictured: Farm owner Mark Buckingham (front) and farm manager Ben Robson. Picture: Chris Hill

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris HillA new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Picture: Chris Hill

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Pictured: Farm owner Mark Buckingham. Picture: Chris HillA new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Pictured: Farm owner Mark Buckingham. Picture: Chris Hill

A new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Pictured: Farm owner Mark Buckingham (front) and farm manager Ben Robson. Picture: Chris HillA new variety of blackcurrant for Ribena fruit drinks is being harvested at Hill Fruit Farm in Swafield near North Walsham. Pictured: Farm owner Mark Buckingham (front) and farm manager Ben Robson. Picture: Chris Hill

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes paid to teacher and author who proved BBC Mastermind wrong

Dr Richard Joby watches himself on Mastermind. Picture: Archant library

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

First look inside new café with soft play area in former bank

Margarets Tea room team Pictures: Birttany Woodman

Booked up till January and we haven’t even opened yet’: Pub owners’ new spa in huge demand

The Pigs at Edgefield is so popular all its overnight rooms are booked up until September and the new suite, January. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

‘A small courtesy to ring’ - restaurants’ plea for empathy as no-show diners are criticised

The Mulberry in Thetford. Owner Karen Connor. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Row over claims young people have become ‘complacent’ over coronavirus

Norfolk county councillor Shelagh Gurney. Photo: Shelagh Gurney

Tributes paid to teacher and author who proved BBC Mastermind wrong

Dr Richard Joby watches himself on Mastermind. Picture: Archant library

He’s staying! Marriott agrees deal with King’s Lynn Town

A familiar sight for King's Lynn Town fans - Adam Marriott celebrationg a goal Picture: Ian Burt Photography

‘Pillar of community’ spied on mother and girl in swimming pool changing room

King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop