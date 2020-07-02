Search

Advanced search

We need to fight for agriculture like never before, says farming leader

02 July, 2020 - 06:00
Norfolk farmer Tony Bambridge is the new chairman of the NFU�s regional board for East Anglia. Picture: NFU

Norfolk farmer Tony Bambridge is the new chairman of the NFU�s regional board for East Anglia. Picture: NFU

NFU

The new regional representative for East Anglia’s farmers says the need for a strong agricultural voice has never been greater as the industry faces an unprecedented series of challenges.

Suffolk farmer George Gittus has become vice chairman of the NFU's regional board for East Anglia. Picture: Phil MorleySuffolk farmer George Gittus has become vice chairman of the NFU's regional board for East Anglia. Picture: Phil Morley

Norfolk farmer Tony Bambridge, who has become chairman of the National Farmers’ Union’s (NFU’s) regional board for East Anglia, said farming is going through a crucial period as it prepares for new trading conditions outside of the EU alongside new agriculture, environment and trade bills.

“Over the past 40 years, British farmers have been protected through the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy and helped by the strength of the farming lobby in France and other EU countries. Now it’s a completely different ball game,” he said.

“We need the NFU, like never before in my farming lifetime, to fight for agriculture, so it’s an exciting time to be at the centre of that within the region.”

Mr Bambridge is managing director of B&C Farming in Marsham, a farming and contracting business that specialises in growing seed potatoes. He previously served as NFU Norfolk county chairman before taking over as Norfolk delegate to the NFU’s council last year.

The regional board includes representatives from the six counties covered by NFU East Anglia, alongside the chairs of its commodity boards and forums. During the pandemic it has been meeting fortnightly online and Mr Bambridge believes this has brought some benefits.

“I think virtual meetings are here to stay,” he said. “I’ve been impressed with how much detail you can go into, not just with the meeting itself but also the discussions running alongside it using the written chat function.

“However, we are missing the social interaction that is an important part of face-to-face meetings so there will be a place for those as well, but probably less frequently than before.”

READ MORE: Farmers hail ‘major step forward’ in campaign against cheap food imports

Mr Bambridge succeeds Hertfordshire farmer Will Dickinson as chairman, for an initial two-year term. His new vice chairman is George Gittus, who farms at Little Saxham near Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Gittus said: “This is a pivotal time for the industry. There are major changes in the pipeline that will directly affect the agricultural sector which, up until now, has been largely steered from Brussels.

“We have to get the balance right between food production and environmental protection and ensure that farm businesses are profitable so they can deliver for both.”

He said farmers would need to embrace all the tools available in the years ahead, ranging from the best techniques used on organic farms to gene editing – and everything in between.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Closed railway lines in Norfolk could be restored

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Near miss as car pulls into path of ambulance

Dashcam footage of near miss on the A47. Photo: Submitted

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Visitors from locked-down Leicester warned to stay away from Norfolk coast

Visitors are expected to flock to Hunstanton over the weekend, as many attractions reopen along with caravan sites and holiday lets Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

What will pubs be like when they reopen after lockdown? Picture: Getty

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Premier League mauling at Arsenal

Onel Hernandez was introduced at half-time of Norwich City's 4-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal Picture: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man, 84, rescued after falling into pond and struggling to float for an hour

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

‘He’s been a fantastic goalkeeper for us’ - Tettey jumps to defence of City number one

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rounds Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul as he scores his side's first goal of the game Picture: Mike Egerton/NMC Pool/PA Wire