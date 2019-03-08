National Pig Farmer of the Year title comes to Norfolk for the second time in two years

North Farm Livestock, based near Holt, was named the 2019 Pig Farmer Of The Year at the Farmers Weekly Awards. Pictured from left: Michael Baker and Ian Baker. Picture: Tim Scrivener/www.agriphoto.com See Special Instructions

The national Pig Farmer of the Year trophy has been brought back to Norfolk for the second time in two years.

North Farm Livestock, based near Holt, was named the 2019 Pig Farmer Of The Year at the Farmers Weekly Awards. Pictured from left: Wayne Benefer, Michael Baker, Ashly Hewitt, Ian Baker and Alex Barker. Picture: Tim Scrivener/www.agriphoto.com North Farm Livestock, based near Holt, was named the 2019 Pig Farmer Of The Year at the Farmers Weekly Awards. Pictured from left: Wayne Benefer, Michael Baker, Ashly Hewitt, Ian Baker and Alex Barker. Picture: Tim Scrivener/www.agriphoto.com

Michael and Ian Baker, of North Farm Livestock based at Bayfield, near Holt, won the title at the 2019 Farmers Weekly Awards in London.

Their success retains Norfolk's grip on the trophy after Rob and Helen Mutimer from Swannington Farm to Fork, near Reepham, became champions in 2018.

Judges said the 38-strong team at North Farm Livestock are key to the success of this large, high-welfare, free-range operation, which produces 1,800 finished pigs a week for Tulip.

"Their attention to detail means they have production figures that would be envied by many indoor units," they said.

North Farm Livestock, based near Holt, was named the 2019 Pig Farmer Of The Year at the Farmers Weekly Awards. Pictured from left: Michael Baker and Ian Baker. Picture: Tim Scrivener/www.agriphoto.com North Farm Livestock, based near Holt, was named the 2019 Pig Farmer Of The Year at the Farmers Weekly Awards. Pictured from left: Michael Baker and Ian Baker. Picture: Tim Scrivener/www.agriphoto.com

"Michael and Ian Baker are ahead of their game when it comes to progressive pig production. Their staff management, attention to detail and desire to go above and beyond what is required means pig health and welfare are maximised. This allows them to achieve high production and an end product that meets consumer demands."

This success was one of two notable awards for Norfolk, as inspirational farmer and mental health fundraiser Patrick Joice, from Uphouse Farm in South Raynham near Fakenham, was named Farming Champion of the Year - just two weeks after losing his courageous battle with cancer.

The awards were presented by broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Vine in front of more than 1,000 guests at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane.