Heavy horses and retro tractors will compete at vintage ploughing spectacle

The Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) will hold a vintage ploughing match at Scoulton on October 27. Picture: Ian Burt

An autumnal rural spectacle is expected to draw crowds to a field near Watton as the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) holds its biennial ploughing match on Sunday.

More than 50 ploughmen from across the region will compete at the event, which is set to include vintage farm machinery classes and some heavy horse competitions.

Normac county co-ordinator Chris Thomas said: "We have tried to make it more of a family day out, rather than just a specialist ploughing match. It is more of a spectacle.

"Families like to come and pet the horses and you can come and see the working machinery and have a nice day out in the sunshine."

Ploughing starts from 10am on Sunday October 27 at the field in Scoulton, between Watton and Hingham, NR9 4NP.

For more details contact Mr Thomas on 07968 665761.