Search

Advanced search

What has caused these mysterious crop circles?

PUBLISHED: 07:20 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:20 28 July 2020

Mysterious crop circles have emerged in a wheat field near Kettlestone, visible from above in this aerial drone photograph taken by David Lyles.

Mysterious crop circles have emerged in a wheat field near Kettlestone, visible from above in this aerial drone photograph taken by David Lyles.

David Lyles

Mysterious circular outlines have emerged in a Norfolk wheat field – leaving the landowner baffled over their potentially-ancient origins.

Mysterious crop circles have emerged in a wheat field near Kettlestone, visible from above in this aerial drone photograph taken by David Lyles.Mysterious crop circles have emerged in a wheat field near Kettlestone, visible from above in this aerial drone photograph taken by David Lyles.

The large, near-perfect circles have been seen for the first time this summer at a farm near Kettlestone, east of Fakenham.

Landowner Martin Hattrell said he believed the unprecedented weather conditions of recent months, with one of the driest springs on record following an exceptionally wet winter, may have allowed buried features to reveal their shape in the crop growing above them. He said the plants forming the main circle seem healthier than those around them, causing the distinct change in colour which is visible from the air.

His first thought was that the outlines may be from a moat or a defensive ditch from an ancient building – but he now hopes to involve archaeological specialists to find out more.

“It is all a bit of a mystery,” said Mr Hattrell.

“It looks to me like there must have been some sort of building there that has affected the quality of the ground. It is almost a perfect circle, so it is hard to imagine that what was there before was not man-made.

“That particular field is called Monument Field, and there are a couple of burial mounds on it, so it is quite likely there was a settlement here.

“I wondered if it was a moat, but it is an odd place to put a moat. It is on a hill, not low-lying.

“Next to the main circle there appears to be another circle, and there is also a line that looks like some sort of track, but one simply does not know. We have not owned the farm that long, so we don’t have any [archaeological] records.

“We are going to try and find out more about it. I am not an archaeologist and this is not a subject I know anything about, but it is fascinating to think what might be there.

“The whole area was covered in stuff in Roman times, so I imagine it might be a couple of thousand years old, but I have absolutely no idea.”

Mr Hattrell said the circles cannot be seen from head height, but were spotted from the tractor cab by his farm contractor, and then photographed from the air using a drone piloted by fellow farm owner David Lyles.

READ MORE: Aerial photos show huge tomato greenhouses taking shape outside Norwich

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Six key issues to be considered as Norwich City return to the Championship

The Norwich players endured a miserable six weeks after the Premier League season rtesumed in June Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

PROFILE: ‘He has a lot of quality’ - City new boy Mumba needs to convert potential into ability to thrive in Norfolk

Bali Mumba is Norwich City's latest signing. Picture: Norwich City FC

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What has caused these mysterious crop circles?

Mysterious crop circles have emerged in a wheat field near Kettlestone, visible from above in this aerial drone photograph taken by David Lyles.