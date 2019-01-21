Search

Norfolk County Farms should embrace agri-tech opportunities, says council report

21 January, 2019 - 16:12
Analysing crop data from drones is one example of agri-tech which could benefit Norfolk County Farms tenants, says a report. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The productivity and profitability of the Norfolk County Farms estate could be boosted with a greater uptake of agri-tech systems, councillors have been told.

Tracking cattle with ingested sensors, using robots to drive tractors, killing weeds with lasers, and picking fruit with autonomous machines are among the innovations highlighted in a report to the county council’s Digital Innovation and Efficiency Committee.

When the committee meets on Wednesday, councillors will be asked to decide if officers should “further investigate the opportunity to promote the use of agri-tech” to the 145 tenants on the County Farms estate.

The estate comprises 6,800ha of publicly-owned land which provides “significant income” for the authority, while also creating opportunities for aspiring farmers or expanding rural businesses.

Committee chairman Tom FitzPatrick said: “It is really important that we support our local agriculture in Norfolk to embrace new technological opportunities so that they can remain competitive with the rest of the market.”

The report says agri-tech offers the county council and its tenants an “opportunity to increase our productivity and profitability” as well as a possible way to cope with the risk of a reduction in the availability of seasonal migrant labour after Brexit.

“Agri-tech has been identified by the government as of national importance and one of the world’s fastest growing markets,” it says.

“Norfolk’s expertise in food, plant and health science, combined with an innovative farming community, offers business extraordinary potential to contribute to that growth.

“Although tools and technology have always been used in farming and agriculture, modern ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) sensors, low-cost drones, low-cost big data systems, cloud services and a healthy, competitive supplier market mean that agri-tech is now able to make a real difference to the effectiveness of the industry.

“The likely reduction in access to cheap seasonal labour due to Brexit means that Norfolk farmers will be under increased pressure to look to technological automation in order to cope in future. Evolving legislation appears conducive to the adoption of agri-tech in farming.

“The pace of change in the sector is accelerating such that Norfolk’s farmers and landowners will need to adapt and adopt new technologically enabled approaches or risk being left behind by their competitors.”

