Council reveals four Norfolk County Farms which will be let in 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:47 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:47 20 December 2018

Norfolk County Council will be letting four farm holdings within its County Farms estate in 2019. Pictured: Upper Wood Farm South, Mautby Estate. Picture: Joseph John Casey

Norfolk County Council will be letting four farm holdings within its County Farms estate in 2019. Pictured: Upper Wood Farm South, Mautby Estate. Picture: Joseph John Casey

Norfolk County Council has revealed four farm holdings which will be let in 2019 within its agricultural estate, which offers tenancy opportunities for farmers looking to expand or start new ventures.

Norfolk County Council will be letting four farm holdings within its County Farms estate in 2019. Pictured: Paston Farm, Mautby Estate. Picture: Joseph John Casey

The Norfolk County Farms estate comprises 16,738 acres of publicly-owned land split into 70 smaller estates ranging in size from seven acres to 3,094 acres, supporting more than 145 farming tenants.

Farmers hoping to take on a tenancy will need to produce a sound business plan, and demonstrate how they meet the council’s goals, which include providing a framework for local produce and services, creating rural employment and developing business opportunities.

Although full details will not be released until January 2019, the council has identified the four farms which will be available in the new year, two of which are restricted to particular types of farming operation:

• Paston Farm, Mautby estate, near Great Yarmouth: 152 acres. Fully-equipped, with a range of farm buildings and a modern barn conversion dwelling. Use restricted to primarily livestock holding.

Norfolk County Council will be letting four farm holdings within its County Farms estate in 2019. Pictured: Fen Farm, Hilgay Fen Estate. Picture: Joseph John Casey

• Upper Wood Farm South, Mautby estate: 83 acres. Fully equipped, with a range of farm buildings and a detached dwelling. Use restricted to care farm.

• Fen Farm, Hilgay Fen Estate, near Downham Market: 189 acres. Fully equipped, with a range of farm buildings and a detached dwelling. No use restrictions.

• Bareland, Southery Estate, near Downham Market: A 43-acre block of “highly fertile and productive Grade 1 bareland”. Available as a whole or in four lots. No use restrictions.

Full details on the application process can be found at the Norfolk County Farms website.

Norfolk County Council will be letting four farm holdings within its County Farms estate in 2019. Pictured: Bareland, Southery Estate.

