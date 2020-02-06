Council reveals four Norfolk County Farms which will be let in 2020

Four new tenancies are available on the Norfolk County Farms estate in 2020.

Norfolk County Council is offering four new tenancies within its County Farms estate, which aims to help farmers looking to expand or start new ventures.

Four new tenancies are available on the Norfolk County Farms estate in 2020.

The publicly-owned estate extends to more than 6,800 hectares of prime agricultural land and has 145 tenants - bringing significant income to the council, while creating rural jobs and offering an entry point into the industry for prospective new farmers.

All four farms available for rent in 2020, under tenancies ranging from five to ten years, are located in the west of the county:

- NCC Farm, Welney Farms Estate, 75.16 acres. Viewing 10am - 4pm, February 25.

- New Road Farm, Stow and Marshland Estate, 91.28 acres. Viewing 10am - 4pm, February 26.

Four new tenancies are available on the Norfolk County Farms estate in 2020.

- Ingleborough Farm, West Walton Estate, 132.41 acres. Viewing 10am - 4pm, February 27.

- Bank Cottage Land, Terrington Estate, 68.65 acres. Viewing 10am - 4pm, February 28.

Attendance at the relevant viewing day is compulsory for people wishing to apply. Although there are no restrictions on use, the council said it is keen to receive applications to develop a care farm at Ingleborough Farm in West Walton. Apart from the bare land holding at Bank Cottage near Terrington St Clement, the other three farms are equipped with a range of farm buildings.

Greg Peck, cabinet member for commercial services and asset management, said: "We welcome applications for County Farms tenancies from all backgrounds and will assess each on its own merits. One of last year's successful applicants is just 18 years old, which demonstrates there are opportunities for people at all stages of their farming career - from a new entrant looking for their first farm to those ready to go to the next level."

Four new tenancies are available on the Norfolk County Farms estate in 2020.

To help with the application process, a free training course is being offered over two days on March 5 and 12 to assist new entrants and those unfamiliar with producing the necessary business plan.

Norfolk County Farms manager Duncan Slade said: "Farm tenancies don't come up very often so we're really pleased to be able to offer four again this year. We have quite a strict tenant specification so applicants should make sure they consider the selection criteria carefully. We're especially keen to see applications which include proposals for diversification and environmental enhancement, however applicants who show they are capable and the best able to take on the farm and make it work stand every chance of being successful."

- For more information, see the Norfolk County Farms website. The closing date for applications is midday on March 26.