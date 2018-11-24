Search

Eat, drink and be merry at new Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral

24 November, 2018 - 07:00
The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A festive celebration of the finest Norfolk food, drink and crafts in the “magical atmosphere” of Norwich Cathedral will start the Advent season in style next weekend.

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre on December 1 is a free event created by the team behind the Royal Norfolk Show, featuring a seasonal farmers’ market, carol singers, vintage fairground rides and other family entertainment.

Visitors are invited to do their Christmas shopping, drink some mulled wine and sample produce from around the county in the Cathedral Cloisters, while the Cathedral Close will be lit up with festive trimmings.

The nave will show a range of art as well as prints, cards and other creations from local makers, offering more gift options for visitors.

Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), said: “We’re delighted to announce the launch of the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre. Norwich Cathedral will provide a magical atmosphere for the event. Family entertainment and seasonal food, drink and gifts will add to the visitor’s experience.”

The event is held in association with the Jarrold department store, and visitors will have the chance to win an exclusive Jarrold hamper filled with quality local food and drink.

Trading director John Adams said: “Jarrold has many strong links with local producers across our business, in particular our deli and foodhall, so we are excited to have the opportunity of being involved with this new event that celebrates the very best of Norfolk at this important time of year.”

The Christmas Fayre complements Norwich Cathedral’s annual festive celebrations, and takes place the day after the popular open evening which marks the start of Advent with an outdoor crib service featuring farm animals and carols from the Cathedral Choir.

This year’s open evening is from 6.30pm-9pm on Friday November 30, and also includes the chance to explore the cathedral by night, walk through a candlelit labyrinth, or place a star on the Tree of Remembrance.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “Every year we enjoy welcoming people of all ages to our very special open evening to celebrate the start of Advert. It is always a wonderful occasion and we are delighted this year to also be hosting the RNAA’s first Norfolk Christmas Fayre.”

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre will also be supporting The Salvation Army Christmas Appeal – Toys and Tins – and visitors are encouraged to bring donations of food and toys to the event. For details of suitable items to donate, see the Salvation Army website.

• The Norfolk Christmas Fayre will be held at Norwich Cathedral on Saturday, December 1, from 10am to 6pm. For more details see the RNAA website.

