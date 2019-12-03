Search

Popular Christmas Fayre returns to Norwich Cathedral as a two-day festival

PUBLISHED: 15:30 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 03 December 2019

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and blessing of the crib at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: James Bass Photography

(C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

A festive celebration of homegrown food, drink and crafts has grown into a two-day festival as the Norfolk Christmas Fayre returns to Norwich Cathedral this week.

The free event attracted around 13,000 visitors when it was launched last year by the team behind the Royal Norfolk Show.

Following its successful debut, the fayre has been expanded into a two-day event in its second year, running from 10am- 9pm on Friday December 6, and 10am-5pm on Saturday December 7.

The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) said the event is part of its drive to promote Norfolk producers throughout the season through events including the Spring Fling, the Royal Norfolk Show in the summer and Norfolk HarFest in autumn.

James Hill, the RNAA's deputy chief executive and show director, said: "Following the wonderful success of the Norfolk Christmas Fayre last year, we have sought to make this years' event a highlight of the season with a strong focus on what makes Norfolk such a great place to be a part of."

Visitors can shop for Christmas gifts ranging from hats and handcrafted wooden decorations to cheese and locally-produced cider in the festive atmosphere of the Cathedral Cloisters and Nave. Local street food including The Bucket List and Pie Central will also be available.

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre will take place the day after the cathedral's annual open evening which celebrates the start of Advent with an outdoor crib service featuring farm animals and carols from the Cathedral Choir. This year's open evening is from 6.30pm-9pm on Thursday December 5.

- For more details on the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral on December 6 and 7, see the RNAA website.

