Norfolk-bred bullock becomes a national cattle champion

25 February, 2019 - 12:34
Henry Harvey, from Waxham Hall, with his CCM Craven Champions supreme champion British Blue-cross un-haltered bullock. Picture: Adrian Legge

Henry Harvey, from Waxham Hall, with his CCM Craven Champions supreme champion British Blue-cross un-haltered bullock. Picture: Adrian Legge

Adrian Legge Photography, adrianleggephotography.co.uk

A Norfolk-bred bullock has claimed the supreme champion title at a national showcase of young animals with “show potential”.

Henry Harvey, left, from Waxham Hall, receives the Jack Walker Trophy presented to the 2019 CCM Craven Champions supreme champion from Geoff Walker. Picture: Adrian Legge

Cattle breeders Henry Harvey and Son, from Waxham Hall in Waxham, took the top prize at Skipton Auction Mart’s annual Craven Champions event – a two-day show and sale of 2018-born store cattle.

Mr Harvey’s April-born British Blue-cross bullock won the class for un-haltered steers, before progressing to become champion steer, then overall supreme champion. At the following day’s sale, it also became the top-priced male when selling for £2,300 to Mathew Keel of Thirsk.

The nine-month-old is among the first crop of home-bred calves to the Harveys’ new stock bull, the Welsh-bred Dragon Blues Kevin, bought in May 2017 for 12,000 guineas.

Mr Harvey farms with his son Ben and they regularly make the long journey to North Yorkshire to sell and buy sheep at Skipton, while they also run a 50-strong herd of cross-bred commercial cattle, grazed on the Norfolk Broads marshes.

