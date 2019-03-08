Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available
Gallery

Spitfires, strikes and the French beef ban - celebrating an eventful century of Norfolk farming

PUBLISHED: 11:03 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 01 November 2019

Norfolk farmers recreated scenes from the Great Strike of 1923 during the Farming Forever pageant at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Norfolk farmers recreated scenes from the Great Strike of 1923 during the Farming Forever pageant at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Angela Sharpe.

Angela Sharpe Photography 2018

The Norfolk branch of the National Farmer's Union (NFU) celebrates its centenary at a special AGM this afternoon - prompting memories of 100 turbulent years of war, protests, campaigns and agricultural development.

The Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019. Pictured: James Alston (Calthorpe), who served as county chairman in 1954, is pictured at London�s Guildhall in 1967 where he present the trophy for that year�s Dairy Queen Award. Picture: ArchantThe Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019. Pictured: James Alston (Calthorpe), who served as county chairman in 1954, is pictured at London�s Guildhall in 1967 where he present the trophy for that year�s Dairy Queen Award. Picture: Archant

As the guns of the Great War fell silent, the Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) was forged during a time of great uncertainty and anxiety for the agricultural industry.

The Corn Production Act 1917, designed to protect British food security during the war by guaranteeing minimum prices for wheat and oats, was soon to be repealed as peacetime trade re-opened, leaving farmers in a perilous position.

Edward Nunneley, president of the NFU - founded a decade earlier in neighbouring Lincolnshire - visited Norfolk in July 1918 with a view to starting a county branch, but it took several more informal meetings before that goal was achieved and the first general meeting of NFU Norfolk was held on 1 November 1919.

Branches sprung up in most market towns with the purpose of supporting and lobbying for the interests of farmers.

The Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019. Pictured: Robert Steven and Nigel Wright led the delegation during a campaign to lift the French ban on British beef in 1999. Picture: Archant.The Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019. Pictured: Robert Steven and Nigel Wright led the delegation during a campaign to lift the French ban on British beef in 1999. Picture: Archant.

There was little time for the newly-formed NFU Norfolk to find its feet before it faced its first major test. Thousands of Norfolk farmworkers took part in the Great Strike in 1923, which was to cause bitter divisions and sour industrial relations for years.

As many as 20,000 fought for their livelihoods and against wage cuts after the government broke its promise to protect the price of grain after the First World War - a so-called "great betrayal" which meant wheat prices halved in value to about £10 per ton in just six months.

Over the years, NFU Norfolk successfully mobilised its members for many protest marches and rallies, including a mass protest in Ipswich in 1939, a demonstration for European sugar beet growers in Brussels in 2005 and the #SOS Dairy event in Westminster in 2012.

But probably its politest protest was in November 1999, during a campaign to lift the French ban on British beef, imposed during the epidemic of BSE, or "mad cow disease".

The Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019. Pictured: A Friends of the Earth protest to save marshes on the Broads. Picture: ArchantThe Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019. Pictured: A Friends of the Earth protest to save marshes on the Broads. Picture: Archant

A group of Norfolk farmers paraded about 50 yards from Chapelfield in Norwich behind a banner declaring "Le boeuf Anglais est arrivé!" to present a joint of Norfolk-reared beef to Huguette Andries-Smith, honorary consul for France in East Anglia, along with a letter addressed to French prime minister Lionel Jospin.

Another effective demonstration of farmer power was the first national boycott of livestock markets in May 1970 - a protest against the government's farm price review which was well-supported in Norfolk - although the NFU later lost a government legal challenge and had to give an undertaking never to repeat it.

Nationally, 250,000 pigs, 50,000 cattle and 200,000 sheep were held back from markets up and down the country and at Norwich, then one of the country's biggest markets, the total cattle entry was barely a tenth of the previous week, with just 129 fat cattle, 64 barren cows, 24 stores and 32 calves. It was a similar story at markets in Burnham Market, Aylsham, and King's Lynn.

Norfolk farmers were also at the vanguard of new conservation policies as pioneering work on grazing marshes in Norfolk paved the way for land management agreements across Europe.

The Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019. Pictured: Then NFU deputy president Meurig Raymond is pictured with Richard Hirst at the launch of the NFU�s Why Farming Matters to the Broads report in 2010. Picture: NFUThe Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019. Pictured: Then NFU deputy president Meurig Raymond is pictured with Richard Hirst at the launch of the NFU�s Why Farming Matters to the Broads report in 2010. Picture: NFU

Against the backdrop of a fierce debate between environmental campaigners and food producers centring on the Norfolk Broads, the Halvergate Grazing Marshes Scheme pilot was launched in 1985 which became an integral strand of the Environmentally Sensitive Areas (ESA) scheme which was, in turn, the forerunner of modern Countryside Stewardship agreements which reward farmers for environmental work.

Looking to the future, Tony Bambridge, former NFU Norfolk county chairman said: "I believe the NFU still has a vital role to play. There are many challenges, especially climate change which seems to manifest itself in extreme weather events, and we, as farmers, will be called upon to help mitigate the effects of climate change. The move to the digital age and the unrelenting march of technology will provide many challenges and great opportunities for our industry.

"As we look back on the great works of the NFU, and the people and farmers of Norfolk who achieved so many benefits for the farmers of the day, we can also take heart that Norfolk farming has a resilient future."

THE 'NORFOLK FARMER' SPITFIRE

The Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019. Pictured: Former Norfolk NFU chairmen gather to celebrate the union's national centenary. Picture: Keith WhitmoreThe Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019. Pictured: Former Norfolk NFU chairmen gather to celebrate the union's national centenary. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Farmers made a huge contribution to the war effort by increasing food production during the Second World War - but NFU Norfolk members went further by buying a fighter plane as well.

As the Battle of Britain raged, the idea to start the NFU Norfolk Spitfire Fund came from the Loddon branch, following a suggestion from farmer Frederick Key.

Money came in quickly. On one occasion in August 1940, £500 was collected by Norfolk auctioneer Clement Gaze at North Walsham pig market when it was decided to continue with the sale during an air raid. In September 1940, the NFU presented £5,000 for "The Norfolk Farmer" Spitfire, Mark IIa P8138.

It went into service on 4 July 1941 at Middle Wallop, Hampshire and then went to Perranporth, Cornwall, flying sector patrols with 66 Squadron.

EDP coverage of the Norfolk Farmer Spitfire, fuinded by NFU Norfolk in 1941.EDP coverage of the Norfolk Farmer Spitfire, fuinded by NFU Norfolk in 1941.

The aircraft had its fair share of incidents, including hitting poles on Bodmin Moor during a practice exercise, and records show it had at least four other accidents on landing and take-off before it was finally scrapped on 28 June 1945.

A CENTURY OF CHANGE

The last 100 years have seen huge changes in Norfolk's farming landscape.

According to figures taken from government agricultural surveys, the number of people working on the land plummeted from 41,000 in 1950 to 12,500 in 2016 as mechanisation took hold, with 59,703 horses working on farms in 1915 replaced by an estimated 3,000 tractors in 2018.

The Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019. Pictured: Farmers turned out in force for this meeting, but mystery surrounds why, where and when. The mystery photo was found among the NFU Norfolk archive documents deposited at Norfolk County Council�s Record Office in Norwich.The Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019. Pictured: Farmers turned out in force for this meeting, but mystery surrounds why, where and when. The mystery photo was found among the NFU Norfolk archive documents deposited at Norfolk County Council�s Record Office in Norwich.

There were also significant changes in Norfolk's livestock between 1915 and 2016, with cattle numbers falling from 129,081 to 74,130, and sheep numbers falling from 351,991 to 116,715, while the county's pig herd rose dramatically from 117,427 to 539,201.

These numbers were reflected in the diminishing area of permanent grassland, falling by more than half from 115,304ha in 2015 to 53,435ha in 2016

Meanwhile the wheat area rose from 58,448ha in 1915 to 96,599ha to become the dominant crop in 2016.

Pig farmers from the East Anglia region demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, about the Government's refusal to ban French meat imports, 27 October 1999. Picture:PA Archive/PA ImagesPig farmers from the East Anglia region demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, about the Government's refusal to ban French meat imports, 27 October 1999. Picture:PA Archive/PA Images

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

Westlife play Carrow Road in Norwich next June. Picture: Rhodes Media

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Bronze stag statue worth £950 stolen from garden

A 4ft bronze statue of a stag has been stolen from a garden in Thursford. Picture: Norfolk Police`

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

Man found dead in churchyard was intoxicated when he died, inquest told

Police at St Marys Church in Diss after a man was was found dead in the church yard. Picture: Simon Parkin

Grandmother found with ‘warehouse’ of stolen goods fighting to keep ‘sentimental’ items

Christine Carriage
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists