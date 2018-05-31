Search

Farming leader to join Norfolk business network’s first ‘virtual meeting’

PUBLISHED: 06:33 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:39 29 April 2020

NFU vice president Tom Bradshaw will speak at the first virtual meeting to be held by the Yield rural business network. Picture: Su Anderson

Archant

One of the country’s leading farmers is set to take part in a Norfolk rural business network’s first “virtual meeting” this evening.

National Farmers’ Union (NFU) vice president Tom Bradshaw will be the guest speaker at the online event organised by Yield (Young, Innovative, Enterprising, Learning and Developing) – a network for younger members of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

The Virtual Yield event is scheduled to run from 7.30pm to 8.30pm tonight (Wednesday April 29), but the meeting’s “waiting room” will be open from 7pm.

It presents an opportunity to quiz Mr Bradshaw on his national role, and how the agricultural industry is responding to its current challenges.

Yield was founded to combine professional development, training and social opportunities for farming professionals and business owners in an informal way. It hosts meetings and farm visits across Norfolk, but has taken its programme online due to the coronavirus “social distancing” restrictions. After tonight’s inaugural virtual meeting, there are plans to make this the start of a regular series of online events.

• For details on how to register and join the Zoom meeting, see the Eventbrite website.

