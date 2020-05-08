Search

Advanced search

MPs urged to join policy debate on ‘biggest reform of British agriculture since 1945’

PUBLISHED: 11:42 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 08 May 2020

Farmers have urged MPs to join the debate at a crucial stage in the development of the government's new Agriculture Bill. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Farmers have urged MPs to join the debate at a crucial stage in the development of the government's new Agriculture Bill. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Farmers have been urged to appeal to their MP to speak up for their industry ahead of a crucial debate on the UK’s post-Brexit agricultural policy.

The Agriculture Bill represents the biggest change in farming policy for a generation, as the nation leaves the EU and its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) which governs how the industry is regulated and funded.

The bill’s Report Stage in the House of Commons is scheduled for May 13, which is the final opportunity for MPs to discuss and amend the proposed legislation before it passes over to the House of Lords for consideration.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has compiled a briefing setting out its views on how the bill can “pave the way for a more productive and sustainable farming model fit for the 21st century”, and it has launched a new “Write to your MP” online tool for its members ahead of this important stage of the debate.

Since the bill was last in the Commons, the NFU says the coronavirus crisis has demonstrated the importance of having a strong and resilient domestic food supply chain so it is “more important than ever that we galvanize the support of MPs to ensure that we have a strong agricultural sector for generations to come.”

An NFU statement says: “It is essential that environmental, animal welfare and safety standards of UK food production are not undermined in any future trade policy, to ensure that the food we see on our supermarket shelves meets the same standards British farmers are proud to produce to.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Government urged to delay post-Brexit farm subsidy cuts by a year

“The Report Stage of the Agriculture Bill on May 13 is a key opportunity to shape the legislation. Over recent weeks the need for a resilient food supply that meets high standards has been demonstrated. The Agriculture Bill will result in the biggest reform and transformation of British agriculture since 1945 and we want to ensure that every MP appreciates the importance of a strong agricultural sector delivering high quality food for Britain.”

The “Write to your MP” tool for farmers can be found on the NFU website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

Barn developer raffles his new Ferrari so he can sell the car and raise money for the NHS

The brothers Jonny, Justin and Josh and the Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry/Archant

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Norfolk chef swaps Michelin-starred restaurant for hospital kitchen

Galton Blackiston, owner of Michelin-star Norfolk hotel Morston Hall, cooked and served food in the kitchen at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. Picture: QEH

Barn developer raffles his new Ferrari so he can sell the car and raise money for the NHS

The brothers Jonny, Justin and Josh and the Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry/Archant

Aylsham Show cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

Main ring entertainment at the 2019 Aylsham Show. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24