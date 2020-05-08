MPs urged to join policy debate on ‘biggest reform of British agriculture since 1945’

Farmers have been urged to appeal to their MP to speak up for their industry ahead of a crucial debate on the UK’s post-Brexit agricultural policy.

The Agriculture Bill represents the biggest change in farming policy for a generation, as the nation leaves the EU and its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) which governs how the industry is regulated and funded.

The bill’s Report Stage in the House of Commons is scheduled for May 13, which is the final opportunity for MPs to discuss and amend the proposed legislation before it passes over to the House of Lords for consideration.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has compiled a briefing setting out its views on how the bill can “pave the way for a more productive and sustainable farming model fit for the 21st century”, and it has launched a new “Write to your MP” online tool for its members ahead of this important stage of the debate.

Since the bill was last in the Commons, the NFU says the coronavirus crisis has demonstrated the importance of having a strong and resilient domestic food supply chain so it is “more important than ever that we galvanize the support of MPs to ensure that we have a strong agricultural sector for generations to come.”

An NFU statement says: “It is essential that environmental, animal welfare and safety standards of UK food production are not undermined in any future trade policy, to ensure that the food we see on our supermarket shelves meets the same standards British farmers are proud to produce to.

“The Report Stage of the Agriculture Bill on May 13 is a key opportunity to shape the legislation. Over recent weeks the need for a resilient food supply that meets high standards has been demonstrated. The Agriculture Bill will result in the biggest reform and transformation of British agriculture since 1945 and we want to ensure that every MP appreciates the importance of a strong agricultural sector delivering high quality food for Britain.”

• The “Write to your MP” tool for farmers can be found on the NFU website.