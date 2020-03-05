Search

Advanced search

Axing red diesel subsidy would deepen farmers' financial woes, says union

PUBLISHED: 08:39 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 05 March 2020

Farmers have urged chancellor Rishi Sunak not to cut the fuel tax subsidy for red diesel in next week's budget speech. Picture: Ian Burt

Farmers have urged chancellor Rishi Sunak not to cut the fuel tax subsidy for red diesel in next week's budget speech. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Farmers are pleading with the chancellor not to axe the subsidy for red diesel in next week's budget - a move which they fear could heap further financial pressure on their industry.

NFU East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington. Picture: Warren Page/Pagepix Ltd.NFU East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington. Picture: Warren Page/Pagepix Ltd.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly planning to end the 11.1p/litre duty rate for red diesel, which is a low-tax fuel widely used to operate registered off-road vehicles and agricultural machinery.

If implemented, it would mean users would be charged the full fuel tax of 57.7p/litre - forcing up average farm fuel costs by almost 50pc.

According to reports in the Financial Times, the removal of the subsidy stands to raise an additional £2.4bn for the government as well as helping it reach its net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

But farming leaders in East Anglia warned of severe financial implications for agriculture, particularly at a time when the EU's subsidy payments are due to be phased out after Brexit.

Rachel Carrington, East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said: "It's vital that the red diesel exemption is maintained.

"Red diesel is the main fuel used to run most agricultural vehicles and is essential for farm businesses and food production. Changes to this duty could see farmers face increases of almost 50p per litre, adding substantial costs to businesses and putting them at an immediate competitive disadvantage."

The chancellor has also been urged to take steps to improve farm productivity and business resilience when he delivers his first budget on Wednesday.

Mrs Carrington said: "This budget will be important, not just for any changes that are introduced but also for the message that it sends.

"We want to see a clear signal from government that it will back British farming and help overcome key barriers to the industry achieving its ambitions for growth."

Alongside continued investment in research, development and innovation, the NFU is calling for access to on-farm productivity grant funding and agri-tech funding to help farm businesses develop innovative solutions to the challenges they face.

In its budget submission, it also calls for ring-fenced funding to replace EU structural funds, previously delivered through the Rural Development Programme for England, and for funding to be at least equal to previous levels of investment.

READ MORE: Under-pressure farming industry has never had 'more on its plate', says leading farmer

The current National Productivity Investment Fund, if continued, could also help drive productivity increases and infrastructure improvements, said the union.

Under the capital allowances system, the NFU would like to see further support for those businesses seeking to enhance their productivity and reduce emissions. This would include accelerating relief on buildings and making permanent the current temporary Annual Investment Allowance limit of £1m.

Another issue addressed in the NFU's budget submission to the Treasury is reforms to the planning system to allow farmers to invest and adapt their businesses.

Mrs Carrington said: "We believe there are significant barriers that hold back farming businesses, and these must be addressed.

"We are also calling on the government to ensure the rollout of superfast broadband, alongside delivering complete mobile phone coverage at a reasonable cost.

"It is essential to lay the foundations for 5G coverage in rural areas now. The full delivery of the government's agri-tech and industrial strategies depends on it."

Most Read

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norwich fans left frustrated by BBC iplayer problems during Spurs match

Tottenham Giovani Lo Celso has an effort on goal under pressure from Jamal Lewis. Picture: PA

Greater Anglia opens new sidings at Norwich station

Greater Anglia has opened new sidings just outside Norwich station to help store its new trains when they’re not in service. Picture: Greater Anglia

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘No effect to Norwich flights’ after regional airline Flybe collapses

pic: Archant

Work on new £22.5m development to create 165 homes gets underway

A section of Norwich Road, heading into Swaffham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling FA Cup penalty shoot out win over Tottenham

Tim Krul is in the midst of the Norwich City celebrations after the Canaries' breathless FA Cup penalty shoot out win at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Aviva’s profits rise to record £3.2 billion

Aviva in Norwich. Pic: Archant
Drive 24