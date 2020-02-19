'Serious concerns' for farming's foreign workforce amid immigration changes

Serious concerns have been raised that the government's post-Brexit immigration plans could "severely impact the farming sector" by preventing it recruiting vital foreign workers.

Low-skilled workers would not get visas under the new points-based immigration system, which aims to attract high-skilled workers.

The Home Office says it wants to attract "the brightest and the best" workers into the UK, and is urging employers to move away from relying on "cheap labour" from Europe and invest in retaining staff and developing automation technology.

But the National Farmer's Union (NFU) says the proposals could restrict the ability of food businesses to recruit essential migrant labour for manual jobs such as fruit picking, vegetable harvesting or meat packing - with many of these roles filled by workers from eastern Europe.

NFU president Minette Batters said: "As the UK's largest manufacturing sector, British food and farming is at the very core of our economy and any immigration policy must deliver for its needs.

"We have said repeatedly that for farm businesses it is about having the full range of skills needed - from pickers and packers to meat processors and vets - if we are to continue to deliver high quality, affordable food for the public.

"Failure to provide an entry route for these jobs will severely impact the farming sector.

"Automation will have a vital role to play and we fully support investment in this area, but it is not yet a viable option to replace the number of people we need and farmers will need a practical solution in the meantime.

"There are also some jobs that simply cannot be replaced by technology."

The government has also announced that a seasonal workers pilot scheme is being expanded from 2,500 to 10,000 places to help give fruit and vegetable farmers access to a bigger pool of staff to help pick this year's harvest.

Arrangements with eight countries will continue to see 20,000 young people coming to the UK each year, it added.

And the EU Settlement Scheme will ensure some EU citizens can stay living and working in the UK after Brexit, officials said.

These other options will give employers more flexibility but they are expected to take "other measures to address shortages", according to a policy paper on the plans.

Ms Batters said the expansion of the seasonal workers pilot scheme would ease "some pressure" in the coming season but "growers remain very concerned about how they will recruit vitally important seasonal workers in future.

"It is ironic that the government on the one hand is encouraging more people to increase the amount of fruit and veg in diets, yet on the other hand making it harder for that fruit and veg to be produced in Britain.

"There are several issues within this proposed policy that need addressing, not least the incredibly short timeframe given for businesses to prepare, and we will be contributing to any consultation to ensure the views of Britain's farmers are heard."

Environment secretary George Eustice said: "The farmers and growers I've spoken to have made a powerful case for needing more workers during the coming busy months.

"Expanding our seasonal workers pilot will help our farms with the labour they need for this summer's harvest, while allowing us to test our future approach further.

"We will always back our farmers and growers, who produce world-famous British food to some of the highest standards anywhere in the world."