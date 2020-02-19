Search

Advanced search

'Serious concerns' for farming's foreign workforce amid immigration changes

PUBLISHED: 08:51 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 19 February 2020

Serious concerns have been raised over the impact of the government's new points-based immigration policy on farming's vital foreign workforce. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Serious concerns have been raised over the impact of the government's new points-based immigration policy on farming's vital foreign workforce. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Serious concerns have been raised that the government's post-Brexit immigration plans could "severely impact the farming sector" by preventing it recruiting vital foreign workers.

Iceberg lettuces being harvested in the Fens. Picture: Ian BurtIceberg lettuces being harvested in the Fens. Picture: Ian Burt

Low-skilled workers would not get visas under the new points-based immigration system, which aims to attract high-skilled workers.

The Home Office says it wants to attract "the brightest and the best" workers into the UK, and is urging employers to move away from relying on "cheap labour" from Europe and invest in retaining staff and developing automation technology.

But the National Farmer's Union (NFU) says the proposals could restrict the ability of food businesses to recruit essential migrant labour for manual jobs such as fruit picking, vegetable harvesting or meat packing - with many of these roles filled by workers from eastern Europe.

NFU president Minette Batters said: "As the UK's largest manufacturing sector, British food and farming is at the very core of our economy and any immigration policy must deliver for its needs.

"We have said repeatedly that for farm businesses it is about having the full range of skills needed - from pickers and packers to meat processors and vets - if we are to continue to deliver high quality, affordable food for the public.

"Failure to provide an entry route for these jobs will severely impact the farming sector.

"Automation will have a vital role to play and we fully support investment in this area, but it is not yet a viable option to replace the number of people we need and farmers will need a practical solution in the meantime.

"There are also some jobs that simply cannot be replaced by technology."

You may also want to watch:

The government has also announced that a seasonal workers pilot scheme is being expanded from 2,500 to 10,000 places to help give fruit and vegetable farmers access to a bigger pool of staff to help pick this year's harvest.

Arrangements with eight countries will continue to see 20,000 young people coming to the UK each year, it added.

And the EU Settlement Scheme will ensure some EU citizens can stay living and working in the UK after Brexit, officials said.

These other options will give employers more flexibility but they are expected to take "other measures to address shortages", according to a policy paper on the plans.

Ms Batters said the expansion of the seasonal workers pilot scheme would ease "some pressure" in the coming season but "growers remain very concerned about how they will recruit vitally important seasonal workers in future.

"It is ironic that the government on the one hand is encouraging more people to increase the amount of fruit and veg in diets, yet on the other hand making it harder for that fruit and veg to be produced in Britain.

"There are several issues within this proposed policy that need addressing, not least the incredibly short timeframe given for businesses to prepare, and we will be contributing to any consultation to ensure the views of Britain's farmers are heard."

READ MORE: Farmers must make radical changes to combat climate emergency, says industry leader

Environment secretary George Eustice said: "The farmers and growers I've spoken to have made a powerful case for needing more workers during the coming busy months.

"Expanding our seasonal workers pilot will help our farms with the labour they need for this summer's harvest, while allowing us to test our future approach further.

"We will always back our farmers and growers, who produce world-famous British food to some of the highest standards anywhere in the world."

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

‘Pages of negativity’ - Hair salon says no to gossip mags after death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

‘It’s not dead but ...’ - fresh doubts over Wetherspoon coming to town

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

A person died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Thetford, despite the best efforts of air and land ambulance crews. Photo: George Catchpole

Prison teacher jailed for having a relationship with convicted arsonist

Former prison supply teacher Melissa Frost, 36, (left) from North Walsham, arriving at Norwich Crown Court on Februaruy 18, 2020, when she was sentenced to four months in prison for an offence of misconduct in a public office. She formed a relationship with a Wayland Prison inmate from September 2017-January 2018 while she taught there. Picure: East Anglia News Service

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Hearing over site of coastal golf clubhouse labelled ‘a stitch up’

The Royal West Norfolk Golf Club clubhouse at Brancaster. The club wants to deregister the land the clubhouse sits on. Picture: Gary Pearson

Prison teacher jailed for having a relationship with convicted arsonist

Former prison supply teacher Melissa Frost, 36, (left) from North Walsham, arriving at Norwich Crown Court on Februaruy 18, 2020, when she was sentenced to four months in prison for an offence of misconduct in a public office. She formed a relationship with a Wayland Prison inmate from September 2017-January 2018 while she taught there. Picure: East Anglia News Service

Talks under way over new home for ‘free’ Victor jet

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham being offered for free to anyone who can restore it Picture: RAF Marham

Online petition calling for safer pedestrian crossing at retail park near A47

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell who is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park in Costessey. He, along with Costessey county councillor Tim East, want a safe pedestrian crossing from Next to Sainsbury's as they claim the lack of a signalised crossing is an accident waiting to happen. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24