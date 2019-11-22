Search

Advanced search

Farmers urged to make a more convincing case during election debates

PUBLISHED: 11:20 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 22 November 2019

NFU president Minette Batters (second from right) spoke to farmers during a visit to the Holkham estate. She is pictured with, from left, the estate's conservation manager Jake Fiennes, director of farming Poul Hovesen and farm manager James Beamish. Picture: Brian Finnerty

NFU president Minette Batters (second from right) spoke to farmers during a visit to the Holkham estate. She is pictured with, from left, the estate's conservation manager Jake Fiennes, director of farming Poul Hovesen and farm manager James Beamish. Picture: Brian Finnerty

Brian Finnerty

Norfolk farmers were urged to champion the needs of their industry during the general election campaign as a senior industry leader visited the county.

NFU president Minette Batters (second from right) spoke to farmers during a visit to the Holkham estate. She is pictured with, from left, the estate's conservation manager Jake Fiennes, farm manager James Beamish and director of farming Poul Hovesen. Picture: Brian FinnertyNFU president Minette Batters (second from right) spoke to farmers during a visit to the Holkham estate. She is pictured with, from left, the estate's conservation manager Jake Fiennes, farm manager James Beamish and director of farming Poul Hovesen. Picture: Brian Finnerty

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers' Union, spoke to around 30 farmers at the annual meeting of the NFU's North Norfolk branch, before taking a tour of the Holkham estate, including its £1.5m new cattle sheds.

"The discussion was very much focused on the election and the NFU's manifesto, and getting members primed to ask candidates the questions that really need to be asked - starting with getting Brexit done right, ensuring we leave in an orderly manner," she said.

"But the main 'ask' is making sure we get a commitment on standards. It is not just about food safety, it is important for animal welfare and environmental protection that we ask for foods imported into this country to be produced to the same standards that we meet here.

"Here in Norfolk you have got everything going on. It is the capital of agriculture. It impacts on every single sector.

"So they need to make the point that consumers really want to maintain environmental protection and animal welfare standards as part of our trading relationships, but we cannot allow foods to be imported with standards that would be illegal for farmers in Norfolk to achieve.

"That is the conversation they need to be having with candidates - getting that fundamental commitment from all parties that this will sit at the heart of any future trade agreement. This is the most important thing to get right."

Richard Savory, who farms at Gateley near Fakenham, was elected as the NFU North Norfolk branch chairman at the meeting.

He said: "It is very important influence the candidates in the election on how important agriculture is, and also there is this big political push about carbon reduction at the moment, so they must be reminded that we are carbon soakers as well as emitters. We have ambitions to be carbon neutral and farmers are in the best position to achieve that, but we need help to do it.

"Agriculture is a such a long-term, thing we cannot just turn on the tap. We seem to run from crisis to crisis and it would be great to have a long-term food strategy. The Agriculture Bill should help with that, but no-one is talking about it. People still need to have food on their plates and we need to get that back into the public perception."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Nightmare’ traffic from village to NDR ‘is killing businesses’

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Pair struck off for abusing council’s pool car rules

Suffolk County Council has not ruled out another review in the future over the misuse of pool cars. Picture: ARCHANT

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

‘Nightmare’ traffic from village to NDR ‘is killing businesses’

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

Free parking returns in bid to help high streets this Christmas

Christmas shoppers in Diss. Picture: Lucy Kayne

The Killers tickets already being resold for more than double the price

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

‘It’s horrendous’ - traders take a hit as gas works continue

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists